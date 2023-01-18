app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

INDIA TO ADDRESS ENERGY TRANSITION AGENDA DURING INAUGURAL INDIA ENERGY WEEK 2023

Gennaio 18, 2023

BENGALURU, India, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — His Excellency Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas has announced that the inaugural India Energy Week (IEW) will take place in Bengaluru from 6-8 February 2023.

Launched in the year of India’s G20 Presidency, the exhibition and conference will convene India’s senior energy stakeholders and over 30,000 global policymakers, business leaders and innovators to discuss India’s energy transition agenda and shine a light on opportunities in the country set to become one of the world’s largest energy markets.

India is expected to drive the largest increase in energy production of any country over the next two decades. Diversifying its energy mix through gas, biofuels, and hydrogen to unlock its full potential and address the Energy Trilemma of security, affordability, and sustainability.

India’s responsible, full-scale energy transition will see over USD 300bn invested in upscaling the sector, its renewable energy capacity increased to 500 GW by 2030, and net-zero achieved by 2070.  Through One Sun, One World, One Grid, India aims to provide reliable clean energy to vulnerable communities, charting a new path for developing countries navigating the energy transition.

IEW is an opportunity for the international community to be part of this large-scale transition – in India, and throughout the global energy economy at large.

Visitors will hear from global industry leaders about the trends that are expected to shape the future of the sector, discover the innovations that will enable the transition to Net Zero, and unlock partnerships that will determine the direction of the industry.

The key themes that the exhibition and conference will cover, include:

About India Energy Week 2023:

Held under the patronage of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, India Energy Week is the pre-eminent platform connecting India’s booming network of energy stakeholders with international counterparts for collaboration and conversation for a responsible and smart energy transition on India’s road to net-zero. The exhibition and conferences are set to welcome 30,000+ global energy leaders, 8,000+ conference delegates, 1,000+ exhibitors and 500+ renowned speakers from 150+ countries. Official website: www.indiaenergyweek.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/india-to-address-energy-transition-agenda-during-inaugural-india-energy-week-2023-301723892.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

UK financial institutions brace for soaring financial crime, with 100 percent re-evaluating their approach to risk

– As war rages in Ukraine and inflation impacts the economy, financial institutions in the UK ex…

GCORE LAUNCHES BUDGET VIRTUAL MACHINES FOR WEBMASTERS AND LIGHT WEB SERVICES

– Gcore Basic brings low-latency, high-performance computing to everyone LUXEMBOURG, Jan. 18, 2…

ALPINION, Demonstrates “X-CUBE-90 on GPX” with the Latest Diagnostic Technology Equipped at Arab Health 2023

– SEOUL, South Korea and DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Alpinion Medical Systems Co.,…

ESY SUNHOME Secures First Orders for HM6 All-in-one Home Energy Storage

– SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ESY SUNHOME (“ESYSH”), a new energy storage pro…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl