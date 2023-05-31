Industry Leaders Launch RISE to Accelerate the Development of Open Source Software for RISC-V

Maggio 31, 2023

Enabling commercial-ready software for application processors using RISC-V architecture for segments including mobile, consumer electronics, datacenter, and automotive

BRUSSELS, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The RISC-V Software Ecosystem (RISE) Project is a new collaborative effort that brings together global industry leaders committed to accelerating the availability of software for high-performance and power-efficient RISC-V cores running high level operating systems for a variety of market segments. The RISE Governing Board includes Andes, Google, Intel, Imagination Technologies, MediaTek, Nvidia, Qualcomm Technologies, Red Hat, Rivos, Samsung, SiFive, T-Head, and Ventana. RISE is hosted by Linux Foundation Europe and the effort supports the global open standard activities and achievements of RISC-V International.

“It’s an exciting time to be part of the RISC-V community, with continued popularity of the platform as well as strong progress across a variety of new use cases. However, this momentum must be supported by performant, secure, reliable and commercial-ready software,” said Amber Huffman, Chair of the RISE Project. “The RISE Project brings together leaders with a shared sense of urgency to accelerate the RISC-V software ecosystem readiness in collaboration with RISC-V International.”

“As a global community, we have made tremendous progress in RISC-V adoption. We are grateful to the thousands of engineers making upstream contributions and to the organizations coming together now to invest in tools and libraries in support of the RISC-V software ecosystem,” said RISC-V International CEO Calista Redmond. “Accelerating adoption is our shared mission. The collective investment of our community and in the RISE Project will build on that momentum.”

RISE Project members will contribute financially and provide engineering talent to address specific software deliverables prioritized by the RISE Technical Steering Committee (TSC). RISE is dedicated to enabling a robust software ecosystem specifically for application processors that includes software development tools, virtualization support, language runtimes, Linux distribution integration, and system firmware, working upstream first with existing open source communities in accordance with open source best practices.

“The RISE Project is dedicated to enabling RISC-V in open source tools and libraries (e.g., LLVM, GCC, etc) to speed implementation and time-to-market,” said Gabriele Columbro, General Manager of Linux Foundation Europe. “RISC-V is a cornerstone of the European technology and industrial landscape so we’re honored to provide a neutral, trusted home for the RISE Project under Linux Foundation Europe.”

RISE is a global collaborative effort and welcomes new General Members. Please visit www.riseproject.dev for information on how to join.

