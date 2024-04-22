InfiRay® Debuts at Hannover Messe 2024

22 Aprile 2024

YANTAI, China, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — IRay Technology Co., Ltd. ( referred to as “InfiRay®” below), a leading brand in the thermal imaging industry, has shown itself with a high profile at Hannover Messe 2024 in Germany. InfiRay® presented its innovated technologies and highlighted thermal imaging products in hall 11 booth C81/2 at Hannover Exhibition Grounds, Germany.

At Hannover Messe 2024, InfiRay® has presented a series of comprehensive solutions and industrial temperature measurement products to support intelligent transformation in various industries.

The most impressive product is the newly launched wireless thermal camera for smartphones called IX2. It weighs only 132 grams and can transmit images at a distance of up to 8 meters, featuring clear images and accurate temperature measurement. When used together with the professional temperature measurement and analysis app, IX2 shows excellent performance. In addition, the hero products for industrial temperature measurement, such as C200Pro+, M320, T630, and S1280, are also presented. These products have different resolutions to meet the temperature measurement needs in different scenarios. The handheld gas thermal camera G600C can detect dozens of gases such as methane and Freon, playing an important role in many fields like the petrochemical industry.

Additionally, InfiRay® has also showcased various online temperature measurement products with features such as fixed focus, zooming, and ultra-high temperature. Among these products, AT400, the new online fixed-focus temperature measurement series has made its debut. The AT400 series has two models: AT430 (384×512) and AT460 (640×512). They have a wide measurement range from -20°C to +650°C and provide multiple lenses to meet the temperature measurement requirements of different scenarios and temperature ranges. They can be widely used in new energy, electric power, petrochemical, hazardous waste, metallurgy, and other industries to provide solutions covering infrared image and temperature monitoring. Products of this series are compact and equipped with the latest temperature measurement algorithm, demonstrating the strong competitiveness of InfiRay® in industrial temperature measurement. The combination of different types of products can provide all-round safety guarantee for industrial production. InfiRay® is looking forward to meeting challenges and shaping the future with you.

