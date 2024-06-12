Infosys a Top 100 most valuable brand in the world by Kantar BrandZ; Ranked among the most-trusted brands in India and the US

12 Giugno 2024

BENGALURU, India, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has been ranked, for the third consecutive year, among the 100 most valuable brands in the world, according to Kantar, the leading marketing data and analytics business, in its annual BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands report released today. Infosys is ranked as #74 most valuable brand in the world and ranked as #20 most valuable global B2B technology brand.

“Even through a tough year of disruption and volatility globally, we stayed focused on delivering on our brand promise and let our purpose point the way for Infosys. Through the uncertainties, our clients trusted us to help them navigate their next with cutting edge digital-first, cloud-first, and AI-first approach. We remained committed to amplifying human potential and creating the next opportunity for all – people, businesses, and communities,” said Sumit Virmani, EVP and Global Chief Marketing Officer, Infosys. “It’s very heartening to be recognized for our endeavors and to be counted among the world’s most valuable brands,” he added.

This Kantar BrandZ recognition is a strong validation of the client trust that Infosys has earned, and the relevance of its capabilities – especially in domains like enterprise AI where emerging technologies like generative AI and foundational technologies like cloud continue to evolve by the day. The astute investments that brand Infosys has made in nurturing sub brands, like Infosys Topaz for generative AI-powered solutions and Infosys Cobalt for enterprise cloud, is paying rich dividends. In fact, earlier this year, Infosys was ranked a top-3 IT services brand globally, by Brand Finance, for the third year in a row.

Martin Guerrieria, Head of Kantar BrandZ, said, “Kantar BrandZ data shows that Infosys is among the top 6% of the most trusted brands in both India and the US. In both markets, Infosys is becoming more relevant to its customers by cementing its positioning as a trusted partner. BrandZ’s 2024 Most Valuable Global Brands report reveals that strong brands continue to thrive despite global economic uncertainty. Crucially, investment in effective marketing helps to improve customer predisposition and drive brand value growth, contributing significant dollar value to sustain business success.”

Infosys’ brand ambassadors – tennis icons Rafael Nadal and Iga Świątek have served to deepen the brand’s relevance as digital transformation partner to the world, through the highly visible ‘Champions Evolve’ campaign. The icons help credibly reinforce the strong track record Infosys has in digitally reimagining tennis, through the many brand partnerships it has forged within the ecosystem of the sport including the ATP, Roland Garros, the Australian Open, and International Tennis Hall of Fame. Outside of tennis, Infosys’ brand thrust is strengthening through its strategic collaborations with the Madison Square Garden, including key MSG properties New York Knicks, New York Rangers and the Madison Square Garden Arena, as well as Formula E, Dow Jones, The Economist, Financial Times and Handelsblatt Media Group.

This has been another year, for Infosys, of living its purpose, and playing an active role in making the world we work and live in more sustainable, inclusive, and equitably prosperous. For example, Infosys, in preparation for an AI-first future, has reached 11.75 million people through its digital skilling initiative. This includes learning opportunities created by Springboard – the company’s flagship reskilling program, with free digital content served globally. Infosys continues to be carbon neutral for the fifth year now. During the year, Infosys was also recognized in the top 100 of TIME Magazine’s list of World’s Best Companies of 2023.

Kantar BrandZ is the global currency when assessing brand value, quantifying the contribution of brands to business’ financial performance. Kantar’s annual global and local brand valuation rankings combine rigorously analysed financial data, with extensive brand equity research. Since 1998, BrandZ has shared brand-building insights with business leaders based on interviews with 4.3 million consumers, for 21,000 brands in 54 markets. Discover more about Kantar BrandZhere.

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the ‘safe harbor’ under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, our ability to attract and retain personnel, our transition to hybrid work model, economic uncertainties, technological innovations such as Generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

