Infosys and Formula E Launch AI-Powered Stats Center to Boost Fan Engagement

Leveraging Infosys Topaz, the Stats Center offers interactive and immersive stories based on driver and team stats across seasons

BENGALURU, India, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced the launch of the Formula E Stats Center, developed in partnership with the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, the world’s first all-electric FIA World Championship. The Stats Center is powered by Infosys Topaz, an AI-first offering using generative AI technologies, and is set to redefine fan engagement by delivering advanced, data-driven insights and immersive experiences.

This initiative marks a significant step forward in Infosys’ three-year partnership with Formula E. The Stats Center will provide fans with interactive access to stellar performances of drivers and teams, their key milestones, and compelling narratives through its Key Stats and Insights platform. It engages users by showcasing stats of drivers and teams across current and past seasons, using a trending bubble chat format that prompts engaging curated questions. This feature makes complex data easily digestible and fosters a deeper connection between fans and the sport.

Key features of the Stats Center include:

Infosys spearheaded the migration of Formula E’s central datalake to Google Cloud, establishing a secure and scalable architecture that supports marketing, business intelligence, and sporting operations for Formula E.

Season 11 also marks a revolutionary chapter for Formula E with the debut of the GEN3 Evo, a leap in electric racing technology that combines blistering performance, cutting-edge sustainability, and unparalleled efficiency. The GEN3 Evo sets a new benchmark as the fastest-accelerating FIA single-seater, rocketing from 0-60 mph in an astonishing 1.82 seconds—30% quicker than current Formula 1 cars—underscoring Formula E’s unwavering commitment to driving innovation while prioritizing environmental responsibility.

Jeff Dodds, Chief Executive Officer, Formula E, said, “Fans are at the heart of what we do, and we’re thrilled to offer them a new and engaging way to connect with the sport. As our first technical partnership with Infosys, we’re showcasing how innovation and technology can elevate the experience for everyone who loves Formula E, by making race data more accessible and easier to understand. Fans will be able to follow their favorite driver and team with in-depth insights and track their performance over the seasons ahead.”

Sumit Virmani, EVP & Global Chief Marketing Officer, Infosys, said “Our partnership with Formula E proves how technology can revolutionize fan engagement. The AI-powered Stats Center, fueled by Infosys Topaz, transforms raw data into compelling narratives, offering fans an immersive journey through driver and team performance, celebrating key milestones and unlocking compelling stories. From dynamic stat cards that adapt to the race timeline to an AI companion that prompts engaging questions, we’re supercharging the Formula E fan experience, making its rich history, and exciting present more accessible and engaging, ultimately raising the bar for digital fan engagement.”

