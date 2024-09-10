Infosys and Proximus Group Strengthen their Strategic Collaboration

10 Settembre 2024

To unlock new business opportunities and enhance customer experience, this collaboration will leverage Proximus Group’s DI and CPaaS solutions.

BRUSSELS and BENGALURU, India, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and Proximus Group, Belgium’s leading digital services and communication solutions provider, today announced a strategic collaboration to help unlock new business opportunities.

The new strategic collaboration will focus on a joint go-to-market approach that will use best-in-class products of Proximus’ International affiliates, including Route Mobile’s Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) and Telesign’s Digital Identity (DI) solutions. This combined with Infosys digital services will drive innovation in omnichannel customer engagement and AI-driven digital assistants for their customers. The collaboration will enhance digital security by providing robust DI and fraud protection solutions, ensuring trusted communication online.

Antonietta Mastroianni, Chief Digital & IT Officer at Proximus, said, “We are delighted to strengthen our long-standing collaboration with Infosys. By leveraging Infosys’ global reach and our expertise in CPaaS and DI Solutions, the collaboration will drive innovation and deliver superior customer experiences for our joint customers. We are confident that our mutual deep expertise and proven track record will be instrumental in this two-way partnership.”

Rajdip Gupta, Route Mobile CEO, said, “I’m enthusiastic about this partnership. Combining Route Mobile’s product leadership in CPaaS with Infosys’ excellence in digital services, is bound to make a difference for customers. It also proves that Proximus Group is on track to realize its international growth ambition and is unlocking significant synergies through collaboration of its international affiliates BICS, Telesign and Route Mobile.”

Christophe Van de Weyer, Telesign CEO, said, “We all know digital fraud is on the rise. This partnership with Infosys will make it easier for enterprises to integrate our digital identity portfolio into their fraud prevention and engagement platforms to deliver the highest levels of trust to their end users. It supports Proximus Group’s ambition to become the worldwide leader in digital communications by enabling trustworthy engagements globally.”

Upendra Kohli, Executive Vice President – Communication, Media and Technology (Americas & Europe) at Infosys, said, “We are excited to build upon our long-standing relationship with Proximus through this expanded collaboration. Infosys’ strong capabilities in digital services combined with Proximus Group’s expertise in CPaaS and DI solutions will redefine omnichannel customer engagement and AI-driven digital assistants for the industry.”

The collaboration between Infosys and Proximus allows both companies to strengthen their leadership in digital offering and accelerate their innovative solutions to business and residential customers in Belgium and abroad. Both companies are excited about the opportunities ahead and are confident that their mutual expertise will unlock significant synergies and benefits.

About Proximus

Proximus Group (Euronext Brussels: PROX), headquartered in Brussels, is a provider of future-proof connectivity, IT and digital services, operating in the Benelux and global markets. The Group is actively engaged in building a connected world and in ensuring the trustworthiness, security and sovereignty of digital services, to the benefit of society.

Proximus has the ambition to build the #1 gigabit network for Belgium and plays a central role in creating inspiring digital ecosystems, while fostering an engaging culture and empowering ways of working. Building upon these strengths, Proximus aims to contribute to an inclusive and sustainable digital society, delight customers with an unrivalled experience and achieve profitable growth both locally and internationally to deliver long-term value for stakeholders.

In Belgium, Proximus’ core products and services are offered under the Proximus, Mobile Vikings, Scarlet and Proximus NXT brands. The Group is also active in Luxembourg (Tango and Telindus Luxembourg) and in the Netherlands (Telindus Netherlands). The Group’s international carrier activities are managed by BICS, a leading international communications enabler, one of the key global voice carriers and the leading provider of mobile data services worldwide. With Telesign and Route Mobile, the Group also encompasses fast-growing leaders in digital communications and digital identity, serving the world’s largest internet brands, digital champions and cloud native businesses.

With 11,654 employees, imbued with Proximus’ Think Possible mindset and all engaged to offer a superior customer experience, the Group realized an underlying Group revenue of EUR 6,042 million end-2023.

For more information, visit www.proximus.com & www.proximus.be.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the ‘safe harbor’ under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid work model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as Generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

