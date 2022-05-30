Infosys and Roland-Garros Launch Digital Innovations to Bring Alive the Tournament’s Legacy, While Equipping Future Generations Through a New STEM Initiative

Maggio 30, 2022

PARIS, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and the French Tennis Federation (FFT) have today revealed the latest innovations that will usher in a new era of technology-driven sports viewing and fan engagement. The two organizations are kickstarting their five-year extended partnership through a range of 3D, AR, VR and AI powered experiences. Beyond the court, the partnership will also deliver a new STEM1 initiative that leverages tennis as a platform to educate and inspire young people about the impact of science and technology in sport.

The innovations are designed to engage, inspire, and immerse audiences by using technology in ways that will enhance the viewer journey across the tournament’s heritage, matches and experience. This includes:

Building on previous years’ progress, AI will continue to play a key role in engaging players, coaches, broadcasters, and journalists alike through the Infosys Tennis Platform, which delivers AI videos and insights on web and mobile app platforms.

The partnership’s commitment to harnessing technology for the benefit of the tennis ecosystem will also be expanded through the launch of an annual STEM initiative for young people. The joint initiative leverages Infosys Springboard – a free online learning platform – to encourage young people from across Paris to take up fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics by showcasing the range of ways these disciplines are used in tennis. Students will also have the opportunity to experience a day at Roland Garros to interact with tennis legends and learn more about the exciting role digital skills can play both on and off the court.

Amélie Mauresmo, Tournament Director, Roland-Garros said, “As we embark on an additional five-year partnership with Infosys, we’re really excited about expanding the reach and impact of the RG Tournament and touching people’s lives in new ways. What we’ve achieved yet again this year is testament to the strength of our relationship with Infosys as our digital innovation partner, and we continue to be an example for other sports tournaments around the globe.”

Sumit Virmani, Chief Marketing Officer, Infosys, said “This year we wanted to bring a purposeful approach to the tournament and support Roland Garros in delivering a sense of true immersion and community impact. Through digital experiences powered by AR, VR, 3D technologies and the metaverse we’re engaging fans, students, coaches and players in a more experiential way to bring the entire ecosystem closer together, and closer to the action. The launch of our STEM program to use digital as a means to create a positive platform for society highlights how this partnership seeks to go beyond the court and create a wider social impact.”

The tournament runs from 22nd May 2022 to 5th June 2022. To experience the latest digital innovations, visit Roland-Garros.com. For more information on the partnership visit: Infosys.com/Roland-Garros.

1STEM: Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics

About Roland-Garros

In the eyes of sports fans, and indeed the general public, Roland-Garros is an unmissable event. The 2021 edition of Roland-Garros was broadcast in 222 countries worldwide, confirming the tournament’s status as a first-class international sporting event. Organised by the French Tennis Federation, Roland-Garros is the only Grand Slam tournament to be played on clay, one of the oldest and most noble surfaces in the history of tennis.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in over 50 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

