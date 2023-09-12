Infosys Collaborates with STARK Group to Power its Digital Transformation by Leveraging Infosys Topaz

Settembre 12, 2023

BENGALURU, India, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a strategic multi-year collaboration with STARK Group, Europe’s largest retailer and distributor of building materials, to power its digital transformation journey leveraging the recently launched Infosys Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions and platforms using generative AI technologies. As part of this collaboration, Infosys and STARK Group will establish a state-of-the-art data center in Denmark, which will serve as the foundation to drive technological advancements and provide seamless services to STARK Group’s offices across Europe.

Infosys will adopt an ‘AI first’ approach powered by Infosys Topaz, to empower STARK Group with AI-driven operational efficiencies and service quality. Additionally, Infosys will utilize its Live Enterprise Application Management Platform (LEAP), a cloud-enabled platform, and part of Infosys Cobalt, to provide NextGen Application Management Services and help drive automation in STARK Group’s IT landscape with an objective to continuously improve and innovate their IT operations. Infosys will further aim to enable STARK Group to improve cost and operation efficiency and help them scale across multiple geographies.

Pernille Geneser, Group CIO, STARK Group, commented, “We at STARK Group are excited to announce our collaboration with Infosys as we embark on a transformation journey to deliver state-of-the-art and future-fit IT services to our colleagues in the Nordics, Austria, Germany and UK. With Infosys’ expertise, we look forward to enhancing the quality of our offerings and kickstarting many new innovations.”

Karmesh Vaswani, EVP & Global Head Retail, Consumer Goods & Logistics, Infosys, said, “We are thrilled to embark on this transformative multi-year collaboration with the STARK Group, aimed at driving digital transformation. Leveraging our cutting-edge technologies, including Infosys Topaz and our cloud-enabled platform LEAP, we are confident that this collaboration will bring unparalleled value and innovation to Stark Group. Together, we look forward to shaping a future of success, growth, and shared achievements in the digital landscape. This collaboration further strengthens Infosys’ prominence in the Nordics region.”

Recently, Infosys announced a strategic collaboration with Danske Bank to power the bank’s digital transformation, which further enhanced Infosys’ localization strategy in the Nordics. Earlier, Infosys had acquired BASE Life Science in Denmark and Fluido in Finland. This relationship with STARK Group further signifies Infosys’ increasing prominence in the Nordics region and exemplifies its commitment to help clients in the region accelerate their digital transformation.

