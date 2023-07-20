Infosys: Solid Q1 year on year revenue growth of 4.2% at 20.8% operating margins

Luglio 20, 2023

– Strong large deal closures and robust deal pipeline position us well for future growth

BENGALURU, India, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Infosys (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE:INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, delivered $4,617 million in Q1 revenues with year on year growth of 4.2% and sequential growth of 1.0% in constant currency. Large deal TCV for the quarter was at $2.3 billion, with net new of 56.1%. Operating margin for the quarter was stable at 20.8%. ROE improved 180 bps to 32.8%. Attrition declined further to 17.3%. FY24 revenue guidance revised to 1.0%-3.5% and operating margin guidance retained at 20%-22%.

“We had a solid Q1 with a growth of 4.2% and large deals of $2.3 billion which helps us to set a strong foundation for future growth. Our generative AI capabilities are expanding well, with 80 active client projects. Topaz, our comprehensive AI offering, is resonating well with clients. We see this being transformative for clients and enhancing our overall service portfolio,” said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD. “We have expanded the margin improvement program with a holistic set of actions for the short, medium and long-term, working on five key areas, supported by our leadership team,” he added.

Guidance for FY24:

1. Key highlights:

“Q1 operating margins were resilient in an uncertain macro environment on the back of our continued focus on cost optimization. Company’s rigorous operational discipline including improved productivity measures and higher utilization helped margins for the quarter,” said Nilanjan Roy, CFO. “Free Cash conversion was robust at 96.6% of net profits. Execution of strong capital allocation policy resulted in higher payouts to investors and improved ROE to 32.8%,” he added.

2. Client wins & Testimonials

3. Recognitions

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by the cloud. We enable them with an AI-powered core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the ‘safe harbor’ under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, our ability to attract and retain personnel, our transition to hybrid work model, economic uncertainties, technological innovations such as Generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, and our corporate actions including acquisitions. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

NOTES:

1. The above information is extracted from the audited condensed consolidated Balance sheet and Statement of Comprehensive Income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, which have been taken on record at the Board meeting held on July 20, 2023.2. A Fact Sheet providing the operating metrics of the Company can be downloaded from www.infosys.com.3. Represents bank balance earmarked for final dividend. Payment date for dividend was July 3, 2023. 4. Other income is net of Finance Cost.

