Infosys: Strong growth of 13.7% in constant currency in a seasonally weak quarter

Gennaio 12, 2023

Strongest large deal wins in the last 8 quarters at $3.3 billion

Revenue guidance for FY23 revised to 16.0%-16.5%

BENGALURU, India, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, reported strong Q3 performance with year-on-year growth at 13.7% and sequential growth at 2.4% in constant currency. Year on year growth was in double digits for most business segments and geographical regions in constant currency terms. Large deal TCV for the quarter was the strongest in the last 8 quarters at $3.3 billion. Digital comprised 62.9% of overall revenues and grew at 21.7% in constant currency. Operating margin for the quarter remained resilient at 21.5%. FY23 revenue guidance revised to 16.0%-16.5%. FY23 operating margin guidance retained at 21%-22%.

“Our revenue growth was strong in the quarter, with both digital business and core services growing. This is a clear reflection of our deep client relevance, industry-leading digital, cloud, and automation capabilities, and the unrelenting dedication of our employees”, said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD. “As reflected in the large deals momentum, we continue to gain market share as a trusted transformation and operational partner for our clients. Our end-to-end capabilities and global scale make us a preferred choice as clients look at consolidating vendors. We remain focused on helping businesses accelerate their digital agenda to uncover new value and growth, as well as improve operational and cost effectiveness”, he added.

1. Key highlights:

“Operating margins in Q3 remained resilient due to cost optimization benefits which offset the impact of seasonal weakness in operating parameters”, saidNilanjan Roy, Chief Financial Officer. “Attrition reduced meaningfully during the quarter and is expected to decline further in the near-term,” he added.

2. Capital Allocation

Pursuant to the Board recommendation and subsequent to shareholders’ approval through postal ballot, the company has started share buyback program through open market route from December 7, 2022 and till date, has bought back 31.3 million shares worth ₹4,790 crore (app. $0.6 billion*) or 51.5% of total authorization of ₹9,300 crore at an average price of approx. ₹1,531 per share (compared to maximum Buyback Price of ₹1,850 per share).

*USD-INR rate of 82.00

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, in more than 50 countries, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by the cloud. We enable them with an AI-powered core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

