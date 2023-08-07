app-menu Social mobile

inGroup’s 2023 Momentum Continues With Record-Breaking Second Quarter Growth

Agosto 7, 2023

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — inGroup International continues its record-breaking 2023 momentum as new Members, new Partners, cruises booked, and overall revenue grew significantly in the second quarter.

“Compared to the prior year, second quarter results were significantly higher in every key area,” says Anthony Varvaro, inGroup’s Chief Operating and Chief Financial Officer. “New Member Activations were 336% higher. There were 152% more new Partner Activations and 252% more Partner Renewals. Plus, 208% more cruises were booked, and net revenue was 195% higher.”

The latest results mark inGroup’s second consecutive record-breaking quarter.

“Record numbers of new Members joining and booking travel is the result of the Partner Program that continues to drive traffic and Membership sales. Our Partners are truly INspired, and their energy is leading the way,” says Frank Codina, inGroup’s Co-CEO and Co-Founder.

inGroup now has Members in 205 countries and territories worldwide. All Members enjoy unmatched access to world-class travel providers through their inCruises Club Membership.

“We really appreciate how inGroup’s worldwide reach and innovative business model helps to develop new markets where cruise knowledge doesn’t exist. Their model for developing first-time cruisers works hand in hand with MSC’s incredible growth plans,” says Angelo Capurro, Executive Director, MSC Cruises, S.A. & Explora Journeys.

About inGroup International and inCruises

inCruises is one of the world’s largest subscription-based travel clubs and a division of inGroup International. Since launching in 2016, the company has added more than one million Members and Partners in 200+ countries. inStays was added in 2022, giving Members access to 200,000 different cruise, hotel, and resort offers. inGroup is making a measurable difference in its Club Members’ lives and is committed to providing a sustainable business ownership opportunity to its growing Partner team. In addition, the Company is committed to positive global corporate citizenship by recently supporting Mercy Ships and Ukrainian Relief efforts. For more information, visit in.Group and inCruises

