Innovation, High Cost-Performance Ratio and Premium Service – the keys to SANY’s Global Success

Gennaio 12, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Xu Ming, Senior Vice President of SANY Group, (“SANY”), a globally leading enterprise of the high-end equipment manufacturing industry, recently made a keynote speech to industry leaders in Munich, Germany, reiterating three keys to the company’s success: SANY’s innovation-driven growth, placing an emphasis on the cost performance of projects (thus gaining a competitive edge in the global market), and focusing on customer-centered service.

In the speech, Xu highlighted the success that SANY has enjoyed in recent years, including achieving a 330-fold growth over the last two decades, being named in the Forbes Global 2000 list, building two officially (World Economic Forum’s Global Lighthouse Network) certified lighthouse factories (which are currently the only two in the global heavy industry), and being named one of China’s Top 5 and the world’s Top 80 most innovative companies.  Xu then pointed out one key reason to this success: the leadership’s firm belief in innovation and the company’s lasting R&D investment, with the state-of-the-art SANY Global Construction Machinery R&D Center in Kunshan, China, having opened in January 2022.

To SANY’s global customers and dealers, he delivered a clear message that being a world-class premium brand takes both market-proven and time-tested product quality and an affordable price that benefits as many customers as possible. “The best price-quality ratio is the most important competitive advantage of us,” said Xu, “we help our clients save at least 30% of their operating costs.”

Referring to the challenge of how to deal with the complex and variable global economic environment in the post-epidemic era, Xu said: “Crises are often full of opportunities and challenges. Using zero-sum thinking to look at the crisis, the final balance would be zero, accepting the reality and making changes is the choice of the winner. Why shall we be those losers, not the winners?”

For sustainable and continuous development, Xu promised that SANY always sees service as the utmost priority in creating maximized value for customers: “SANY’s clients should never be concerned about the service or availability of equipment. All our equipment must be served and attended correctly”. Last year, as well as regular and conventional maintenance service for machinery equipment, a service campaign called “Green Action” was launched worldwide which featured a free overhaul service for retired and forgotten equipment. Xu also added that SANY has established 8 regional logistic centers for spare parts globally that are ready to meet any urgent needs from clients around the world. 

