Innovations in Guiyang: Adhering to New Industrialization and Promoting High-End, Intelligent and Green Manufacturing

15 Novembre 2024

GUIYANG, China, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — A report by Huanqiu.com

The wave of new industrialization in Guiyang is driving the transformation and upgrading of the manufacturing industry in ways like never before. Guiyang is always strategically oriented toward “industrial structure optimization with a focus on industries”, and has made all efforts to develop “four major industrial bases”, highlighting its industrial economy as the “primary driving force” behind development. Especially relying on its policy edge in renewable energy, Guiyang has rapidly emerged as a national new-energy power battery and materials research, development and production center, injecting strong momentum into the city’s economy.

In October 2023, the CATL (Guizhou) New Energy Power and Energy Storage Battery Production Base, located in Gui’an New Area, Guizhou Province, was put into production. The first phase of the base boasts cutting-edge design standards, characterized by “lighthouse + zero carbon factory”. The high-standard facility employs advanced, high-speed, highly automated, and flexible production lines. It is designed to have an annual production capacity of 30 GWh. After the base achieves the designed production capacity, its annual output value is expected to reach 15 billion yuan. According to statistics, the base realized an industrial output value of 618 million yuan in the first half of 2024, and the year’s industrial output value is expected at about 2 billion yuan.

The Chery (Guizhou) industrial base has also yielded unusually brilliant results in the field of new energy vehicles (NEVs), where Chery Automobile’s self-developed “CHEVOO” new-generation light truck KL71 project is undergoing four-pillar car road tests. The advanced pressing, welding, painting and assembly lines, as well as the R&D lab and the all-electric truck production line, together constitute this “digital intelligent” NEV factory. Moreover, the Chery (Guizhou) industrial base has built, extended and strengthened its vehicle manufacturing industry chain so as to master key parts supply chains and reduce development costs.

The Gui’an FinDreams battery project, as an important move of BYD in Guiyang, is also showing its strength in power batteries for NEVs. FinDreams Battery Co., Ltd. at Longshan Industrial Park in Gui’an New Area has four automatic production lines that are operating at high speeds in the workshop, which produce “blade batteries” which are well-known both in and out of the industry. According to reports, 300 battery packs and 40,000 cells can be produced per day.

Guiyang’s “four bases” – a new energy vehicles and battery materials production base, a resource deep-processing base, a computing power assurance base, and an industrial backup base, contribute greatly to the development of NEV and battery materials industry, electronic information manufacturing industry, and advanced equipment manufacturing industry, etc. Data show that in the first three quarters, the added value of Guiyang’s industrial enterprises above designated size grew by 11%, and the contribution of industrial economy to economic growth reached 39.4%.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2558773/image.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/innovations-in-guiyang-adhering-to-new-industrialization-and-promoting-high-end-intelligent-and-green-manufacturing-302306825.html