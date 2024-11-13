app-menu Social mobile

INSEAD launches innovative Global EMBA Flex programme

13 Novembre 2024

An addition to its current Global EMBA portfolio, designed to meet the evolving needs of senior executives.

FONTAINEBLEAU, France, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — INSEAD, The Business School for the World, is proud to announce the launch of its new Global Executive MBA Flex (GEMBA Flex) programme. The innovative addition to the school’s well-established GEMBA portfolio is designed for executives seeking a flexible pathway to their professional growth. It offers great flexibility in how and where participants learn while maintaining the same rigorous curriculum and admissions criteria.

Mark Stabile, INSEAD Dean of Degree Programmes, said, “We are excited about the launch of the GEMBA Flex programme. Building on two decades of success with our GEMBA programmes, this new offer reflects INSEAD’s commitment to innovation and excellence in business education.The development aligns with our vision of providing rigorous, relevant management education and empowering the next generation of leaders to transform business and society.”

Key highlights:

The inaugural cohort of the INSEAD GEMBA Flex will commence May 2026. To find out more, visit here.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2506154/INSEAD_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/insead-launches-innovative-global-emba-flex-programme-302304235.html

