Inside Adamastor and the manufacturing plant on the outskirts of Porto

– Top human and technical resources to build the first Portuguese Supercar

PORTO, Portugal, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — With a work team that currently comprises fourteen members with academic and professional training in the areas of engineering, production and design – as well as an international network of partnerships that gives it access to the latest technologies – Adamastor is driving forward and materialising its vision of a modern supercar from its factory and engineering centre in the Perafita area of Porto.

Adamastor’s factory currently has a working area of around 2,225 square metres, with the potential to expand to 6,000 square metres, which will allow it to implement its growth plan in a phased and sustained manner in the future, both in terms of technical and human resources.

Adamastor is fully focused on its goal of becoming a benchmark manufacturer of low volume supercars, and is also committed to establishing itself as an engineering centre of excellence, through which it will provide consultancy, design and production services using cutting-edge technology.

Its capabilities and competences include CNC machining facilities, the production of components in composite materials and the use of the latest 3D printing technology. Its engineering projects also use the most advanced mechanical design, simulation and optimisation software, as well as exploiting the enormous potential of tools such as virtual reality.

Following a handcrafted production approach, Adamastor’s manufacturing concept is based on the assembly bay principle, in which a highly specialised technical team will be fully responsible for the entire design process of each vehicle, fostering a greater emotional connection between the human and material aspects, which will always be the inspiration behind the excellence of Adamastor’s work and the quality of execution of its highly qualified technical team.

Adamastor’s current team includes:

· Daniel Lopes, a Composites Technician with a degree in Arts and a great love of handcrafts, also has Lay-Up training from Caetano Aeronautic, SA, having worked, for example, with dry carbon fibre, dry glass fibre, kevlar and copper mesh;

· Diogo Matos, who has a degree in Mechanical Engineering from ISEP – Instituto de Engenharia Mecânica do Porto, currently works as an engineer at Adamastor. He also has experience in robotics, building tubular chassis and providing assistance to motor racing teams.

· Frederico Ribeiro, who has a Master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Faculdade de Engenharia da Universidade do Porto, has been Adamastor’s Engineering Director since its formation and is responsible for the design, drawing and simulation of structural components. He has extensive professional experience in the field of motor racing, having collaborated with renowned structures such as Speedy Motorsport and Veloso Motorsport as a Race Engineer;

· Gerardo Menezes, who has a Master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Faculdade de Engenharia da Universidade do Porto, takes on the role of Production Manager at Adamastor. He has five years’ training in karting, race management and car mechanics;

· João Ginete, who has a degree in Aeronautical Engineering from the University of Bristol, is Adamastor’s Head of Aerodynamics. His professional experience includes roles at McLaren Racing, Red Bull Racing and Red Bull Advanced Technologies, having collaborated on projects such as the Aston Martin Valkyrie, as well as the Formula 1 single seaters that have been so successful in recent years;

· João Passos takes on the role of Production Coordinator and Competition Team at Adamastor, with extensive professional experience in the design and construction of racing cars. Together with the late Alfredo Matos, he founded DBE Chassis and Suspension Engineering, a company with an extensive track record in building racing cars, whether classic vehicles or contemporary models.

· Nuno Silva is a Composites Technician at Adamastor. With more than 15 years’ experience in laminating fibres and other composite materials, he currently works on cutting cores and treating epoxy plates for lamination, as well as making moulds and laminating monolithic parts.

· Pedro Abreu, who has a Master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Faculdade de Engenharia da Universidade do Porto, is Adamastor’s Production Engineer. With experience in various CAD, CAM and FEA modelling software, he also has theoretical and practical knowledge of manufacturing processes for parts made of composite materials.

· Ricardo Quintas, who has a degree in Management and Administration from the Instituto Superior de Administração e Gestão, is the CEO and one of the founders of Adamastor. With extensive experience in management positions in various companies in a wide range of business areas, Ricardo Quintas is one of the driving forces behind Adamastor.

· Samuel Busovsky, who has a degree in Industrial Design & Technology from Brunel University London, has been Adamastor’s Design Director since July 2019. He has extensive experience with CAD modelling software and is responsible for designing the interior of Adamastor’s new car, including all its conception phases, from design and modelling to compliance with applicable legislation.

· Vítor Batista is a Composites Technician at Adamastor. He has extensive training and experience as a laminator of composite materials, acquired mainly at Caetano Aeronautic, SA.

· Víctor Pinto takes on the role of Composites Technician at Adamastor. With extensive professional experience in the most diverse areas of production, such as carpentry, CNC cutting and machining operator, vacuum laminator, and infusion of carbon fibre composites, he is one of the most recent members of Adamastor’s laminating team.

This is the human capital that fulfils Adamastor’s activity. A multi-talented structure that operates at the Perafita plant, where, in addition to the Supercar to be unveiled in the first four months of 2024, it already supplies components to various clients, including carbon fibre bodies and fuel tanks, propellers for wind energy generation, among others.

Taking advantage of all the know-how of its team of professionals and the experience it has accumulated in the most varied areas of industrial production, Adamastor is already on the final stretch to take to the track for the first tests of what will be the first Supercar born on Portuguese soil.

