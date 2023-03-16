app-menu Social mobile

Intella X will be Showcasing Its Web3 Platform and Games at GDC with Polygon Labs

Marzo 16, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Intella X, the innovative Web3 gaming platform developed by South Korean gaming giant NEOWIZ, has announced that it will participate alongside Polygon Labs in the upcoming Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco.

The Web3 gaming platform is expected to showcase its game lineups, including first-person shooter (FPS) “A.V.A”; the NFT PFP project ‘Early Retired Cats Club’; as well as showcase the demo for the upcoming Web3 MMORPG, ‘EOS Gold’, developed by Blue Potion Games, at Polygon Labs’ booth on March 22nd.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Polygon Labs for GDC 2023,” said a spokesperson for Intella X. “And we are just as excited to showcase our upcoming game titles to provide a unique and unforgettable Web3 gaming experience on Polygon.”

“Intella X is making remarkable strides in Web3 gaming, thanks to their cutting-edge platform and unparalleled content offerings, positioning them as a leading player in the industry,” said Urvit Goel, Vice President, Head of Global Business Development at Polygon Labs. “We are pleased to showcase them in the Polygon booth at GDC.”

In addition to its game showcase, Intella X will also hold an on-site NFT whitelist event for its upcoming NFT PFP project, ‘Early Retired Cats Club’. Event attendees can participate by visiting the Polygon booth, where winners will be randomly selected for an opportunity to mint one of the highly anticipated NFT PFF projects on the Polygon Network.

Prior to the announcement of showcasing at the Game Developers Conference, Intella X has recently soft-launched its ‘Intella X Wallet’ as well as launched the first game of its 2023 game lineup.

Furthermore, Intella X recently partnered with IndiGG with the GameOn campaign, a cooperative online marketing campaign held by INDIGG and Polygon Labs to promote a healthy Web3 gaming experience.

Intella X is set to officially launch its platform services, including its proprietary Decentralized Exchange (DEX), NFT Launchpad, and Marketplace in the first half of 2023. 

To learn more about Intella X’s Web3 gaming platform and games, visit the Polygon booth at GDC 2023. 

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
