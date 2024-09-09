Intelligent Technology Empowers the Future of Rehabilitation: Siyi Intelligence (Syrebo) Shines at WRRC 2024

9 Settembre 2024

i-CREATe & WRRC 2024

SHANGHAI, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Siyi Intelligence (Syrebo) played a prominent role at the International Convention on Rehabilitation Engineering and Assistive Technology (i-CREATe 2024) & the World Rehabilitation Robot Convention 2024 (WRRC 2024), held in Shanghai from August 23rd to 26th, 2024.

This event was co-hosted by the Coalition on Rehabilitation Engineering and Assistive Technology of Asia (CREATe Asia), the China Association of Assistive products, and the University of Shanghai for Science and Technology. The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), the world’s largest academic organization, acted as technical sponsor. Prof. Hongliu Yu, President-elect of CREATe Asia, served as the convention chairman, joining an already impressive roster of participants.

Siyi Intelligence (Syrebo) showcased the company’s intelligent rehabilitation solutions, capturing the attention of rehabilitation professionals worldwide.

Crowded Booth and Rave Reviews

Siyi Intelligence (Syrebo), a leader in the rehabilitation industry, made a remarkable debut at the event with its array of intelligent rehabilitation products. The line-up included the Syrebo® series of solutions, including the Brain-Computer Interface Rehabilitation Training & Evaluation System, the Intelligent Upper Limb Rehabilitation Robot, and the Hand Rehabilitation Robot.

The unveiling of the solutions line-up attracted a large number of attendees eager to experience the innovations firsthand. The products received rave reviews from visitors for their cutting-edge technology and user-friendly design. Additionally, Prof. Jie Jia from Fudan University’s Huashan Hospital, a prominent guest at the event, visited the Siyi Intelligence (Syrebo) booth and provided valuable feedback on the design and clinical utility of their smart rehabilitation solutions.

Honored Participation in the Global Entrepreneurship Competition

On August 23rd, Siyi Intelligence (Syrebo) participated in the final round of the Global Rehabilitation Robot Entrepreneurship Competition with its award-winning Syrebo® Brain-Computer Interface Rehabilitation Training and Evaluation System. Prior honors include the Red Dot and iF Design Awards.

After intense competition and detailed evaluation by the final judges, Siyi Intelligence’s (Syrebo) brain-computer interface distinguished itself with its unique design and advanced technology, ultimately winning the Best Prototype Award.

Insightful Speech at the Hand Rehabilitation Forum

The Forum on New Technologies and Devices for Hand Rehabilitation was held on August 25th at the conference venue. The forum was co-presided by Prof. Jie Jia and Prof. Qiyu Tang from the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

During the forum, Wudong Wang, co-founder of Siyi Intelligence (Syrebo), delivered a presentation on the innovative application of intelligent rehabilitation technology in hand rehabilitation. His insights offered fresh perspectives and cutting-edge ideas, contributing significantly to the advancement of the field.

About Siyi Intelligence (Syrebo)

Siyi Intelligence(Syrebo) is a pioneering neurorehabilitation company that offers a range of affordable robotic products designed for hospitals, clinics and individual use. The product line-up includes soft hand function robotics, soft exoskeletons for lower limbs, Brain-Computer Interface (BCl) solutions and upper limb rehabilitation robotics.

Syrebo® soft hand robotic series is equipped to provide advanced training solutions utilizing BCl, Electromyography (EMG), flexible sensors and Electrical Nerve Stimulation (ENS). Syrebo® upper limb rehabilitation robotics feature high precision optical positioning, suitable for varied environments. For mobility challenges, Syrebo® soft robotics for walking provide detailed gait analysis and assistance to patients with neurological injuries, including stroke and multiple sclerosis victims.

Certified by the FDA and CE, Syrebo® products have been available globally across more than 80 countries and regions since 2017, serving over 4,000 hospitals and 60,000 families.

The mission is to lead the market in developing affordable, high-quality rehabilitation robotics and services, catering to the needs of hospitals, clinics, and families globally.

