app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Intent of Cooperation in the Four-day 18th CISMEF Exceeds RMB10 Billion!

Luglio 3, 2023

– GUANGZHOU, China, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The 18th China International Small and Medium Enterprises Fair (CISMEF) and the 2nd SME International Cooperation Summit (SMEICS) concluded on June 30, 2023.

More than 2,000 exhibitors participated in this year’s CISMEF. Specifically, the pavilion for international and the pavilion for Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan regions attracted more than 300 enterprises from over 40 countries (regions) and international organizations. Moreover, more than 1,700 enterprises from all over the Chinese mainland showcased their products and services in provincial, regional, municipal and professional exhibitions.

Rough statistics show that, during the four-day event (all in business days), more than 100,000 people entered the venue for visits, negotiations, and purchases, while online audiences who attended the virtual edition of the event surpassed 1.35 million. The number of guests and audiences of the SMEICS exceeded 5,000.

This year’s CISMEF is exceptionally rewarding. Direct purchase orders, financing deals, industrial-chain collaboration, business cooperation and intent of investment amounted to more than RMB10 billion during the event, as the rough statistics indicate.

Many domestic and overseas exhibitors expressed that they have benefited a lot from the event. Statistics from Kashi Prefecture in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region show that, at the Integrated Matchmaking Activity of Large, Medium and Small Enterprises held from June 27 to 29, 85 enterprises and three business associations were matched, and 11 enterprises showed a preliminary intent of cooperation and willingness to visit Kashi Prefecture. Additionally, a preliminary contact and communication mechanism has been established for those who reached intent of cooperation.

Led by the Consulate General of the Republic of Fiji in Shanghai, Tourism Fiji, Investment Fiji, and Fiji Airways had participated in this grand event. The Fiji delegation noted that CISMEF has profoundly promoted international cooperation among SMEs. This is particularly true for Fiji, as more than 90% of enterprises in an economy like Fiji are SMEs.

The successful conclusion of this year’s CISMEF and SMEICS marks the beginning of preparation for the 19th CISMEF and the 3rd SMEICS.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/intent-of-cooperation-in-the-four-day-18th-cismef-exceeds-rmb10-billion-301868178.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

HABANOS, S.A. PRESENTS THE WORLD PREMIERE OF HOYO DE MONTERREY MONTERREYES NO. 4 LIMITED EDITION.

– HAVANA, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Habanos, S.A., through its exclusive distributor for Bul…

Hisense’s L9H Laser TV is Recognized as “Best big-screen TV” by Leading Tech Review Publication Tom’s Guide

– QINGDAO, China, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Hisense’s L9H Laser TV has been recognized by To…

Zoomlion Highlights Intelligent Products at the 3rd China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo

– CHANGSHA, China, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technolog…

“Vitiligine, 40mila piemontesi e 16mila liguri in attesa di terapie realmente risolutive”

(Adnkronos) – Una malattia stigmatizzante che causa isolamento, stress, depressione e implica spe…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl