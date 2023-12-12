app-menu Social mobile

International students visit China Eastern Airlines

Dicembre 12, 2023

SHANGHAI, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Nearly 30 overseas students joined an educational tour at R&D Center of China Eastern Airlines on Dec. 8, where they had an opportunity to get close to the aviation culture and feel its charm.

Hailing from 7 different countries including Germany, Italy and the Netherlands, the international students test-piloted an A350 flight simulator, learned service procedures alongside flight attendants, and strapped on VR goggles for an immersive virtual aircraft inspection.

Through this activity, the students not only gained knowledge about the structure and functions of airplanes, but also experienced the charm of aviation services.

They expressed their enthusiasm for the educational tour, stating that it provided them with a deeper understanding of the aviation industry and sparked their interest in pursuing a career in aviation.

During the activity, the students engaged in close exchanges and interactions, sharing their feelings and stories, which deepened their understanding of each other and brought them closer. They forged close friendships and gained valuable experiences.

After receiving commemorative gifts from staff of China Eastern Airlines, the students wrapped up this visit.

China Eastern Airlines has established direct connections to 86 international destinations, covering 31 countries and regions worldwide. With the support of the SkyTeam Alliance, China Eastern Airlines’ route network extends to 1,050 destinations in 166 countries and regions, and it has established over 100 overseas offices.

Image Attachments Links:Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=443736Caption: International students visit China Eastern Airlines.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2298727/China_Eastern.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/international-students-visit-china-eastern-airlines-302012509.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
