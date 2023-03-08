International Women’s Day: Women Leading Efforts to Stabilize and Restore Communities in Nigeria Devastated by Boko Haram Insurgency

Marzo 8, 2023

ABUJA, Nigeria, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — March 8 marks International Women’s Day, recognizing the important accomplishments of women worldwide. In Nigeria, a team of talented women from the Diplomatic Corp, are working with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Nigeria and Federal and State government leaders to restore eight communities in northeastern Nigeria — a region devastated by years of insurgency caused by the Boko Haram.

The team encompasses a stabilisation steering committee which includes six women from the Ngarannam community. It also features an architect, an engineer and other key UNDP staff and partners from Nigeria, Sweden, Germany, and the EU.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock travelled to Nigeria in December to visit Ngarannam, the newly-constructed community that recently reopened with the support of the UNDP’s Regional Stabilisation Facility (RSF). The community has received strong support from Germany, along with other EU partners including the UK, Sweden, the Netherlands, and the Nigerian government.

Thousands of residents have returned home to Ngarannam, where twenty percent of all the jobs to rebuild the community were mandated to go to women.

Minister Baerbock acknowledged that security in Northeast Nigeria requires more than defeating extremism: “Security also means being able to rely on state structures, to again place confidence in the police force, and to see a future for their children – thanks to education, healthcare and especially food security.”

The team of women behind the work happening in Northeast Nigeria also includes:

