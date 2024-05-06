app-menu Social mobile

Internationally Acclaimed Filmmaker Khyentse Norbu’s “Pig at the Crossing” to Premiere Virtually on 11th May 2024 Globally After Festival Rejections

6 Maggio 2024

(Adnkronos) – THIMPHU, BHUTAN – Media OutReach Newswire– 6 May 2024 – Renowned filmmaker Khyentse Norbu, celebrated for his seminal works such as “The Cup” and “Travellers and Magicians,” unveils his latest cinematic masterpiece, “Pig at the Crossing,” crafted in collaboration with a cadre of young Bhutanese filmmakers. In a bold departure from conventional filmmaking norms, this project showcases the talents of emerging voices, many of whom embarked on their maiden cinematic voyage with this endeavor.

https://youtu.be/dkOpr0_M3Ws?si=gUD9ftf-cDPZxZRu

Despite facing rejection from 30 esteemed film festivals, “Pig at the Crossing” perseveres to share its narrative with audiences worldwide through an innovative virtual premiere. Eschewing traditional distribution channels, the film bypasses intermediaries, offering viewers a direct connection to its creators.

Scheduled for May 11, 2024, the virtual premiere will host five screenings across various time zones, enabling audiences to choose a convenient slot aligned with their schedules. For tickets and further information about the virtual premiere, please visit https://www.pigcrossing.film/worldpremiere

In a world where gatekeepers often dictate artistic discourse, the decision to sidestep traditional avenues underscore the filmmakers’ commitment to authenticity and direct engagement with their audience. By inviting viewers to experience “Pig at the Crossing” firsthand, the creators foster an immersive journey that transcends geographical boundaries.

About Pig at the Crossing (2024)

Duration: 119 mins

Languages: Dzongkha & English

Written & directed by: Khyentse Norbu

Production: Norling Studios, Thimphu, Bhutan

Logline:

After a young man abruptly dies in an accident, he grapples with an unfamiliar world of the space between death and rebirth.

Synopsis:

DOLOM, 29, a passionate YouTube creator and newly appointed school teacher in Bhutan has a one-night stand with a married woman, DEKI, 32. When she discovers that she’s pregnant, Dolom concocts a plan to cover up the affair and save his reputation. On his way to rendezvous with Deki, Dolom gets into a motorcycle accident and wakes up in a bizarre, and chaotic world.

Slowly he begins to realize that he is in fact dead. With the help of a mysterious guide, Dolom navigates this in-between realm and faces his storied past and the consequences of his actions. As time collapses around him, he must choose to right his wrongs and let go of his attachment to his former self or be trapped to wander in a dream-like in-between state for timelessness.

For more information, please visit : www.pigcrossing.film.

