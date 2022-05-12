Intersolar Europe | Jolywood Solar’s Niwa Series Module Shines

Maggio 12, 2022

Distributed PV Market in Europe

TAIZHOU, China, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Intersolar Europe is grandly opened in Messe München on May 11, 2022. PV companies and experts from all over the world gathered together to share and discuss the latest PV technology achievements. Jolywood Solar brings in its Niwa series distributed modules and shows the advanced N-type technology and intelligent solutions to the world. Intersolar Europe is the largest and most influential professional exhibition globally in the solar energy field.

Jolywood’s exhibition stand is popular among visitors, with their 210 ultra-high-power modules and Niwa distributed modules which attracted significant attention from the audiences, and the atmosphere was high with constant negotiations one after another.

The Niwa series all black module adopts an arrangement of 54-half-cells and supports bifacial power generation with a transparent backsheet, realizing a maximum power output of 430W. The all-black frame and wafer create an all-black module with extreme aesthetic appreciation, redefining the high-end product’s standard, perfectly balancing the cost and appearance. Previously, Jolywood achieved an efficiency of 25.4% in the lab based on a 182mm large-size wafer.

The 210 Module, Jolywood’s latest cell module based on a 210mm ultra-large wafer, has two versions in the display, namely JW-HD120N and JW-HD132N, with maximum power output of 635W and 700W, respectively, depending on the different sizes. This module is suitable for the utility-scale project especially in desert.

The 210 Ultra-high-power Module and Niwa Distributed Module are based on the J-TopCon2.0 technology developed by Jolywood, with technical features of exceptional power, efficiency, and low degradation, and product strengths of high cost performance, dazzling appearance, and low cost. They are widely used in all application scenarios, such as large-scale ground-mount solar projects, roofs of residential, commercial and industrial(C&I) buildings, and are widely approved and praised by the clients.

“It is a great honor for us to participate in Intersolar Europe and help to promote global renewable energy development. Jolywood Solar’s status in the international PV market will not be possible without upstream and downstream partners from the global industrial chain,” says Xie Xiaofan, Director of International Module Business of Jolywood Solar. “I would like to extend my gratitude to all clients who have trusted Jolywood Solar and our products. We will continue to work together to benefit all humankind with clean energy.”