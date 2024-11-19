Introducing Elegoo SatelLite: The All-in-One LCD Slicer Simplifying Resin 3D Printing at Formnext 2024

19 Novembre 2024

FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Elegoo, a rapidly developing brand in global smart manufacturing, unveils its first LCD slicing software, Elegoo SatelLite, at Formnext 2024, one of the world’s largest 3D printing exhibitions. This launch comes alongside new hardware releases, marking a significant step for Elegoo in expanding its ecosystem by combining hardware and software.

SatelLite features the innovative EVO Support System, which automatically provides optimized support solutions using advanced algorithms to improve stability and flexibility compared to existing slicers. This move strengthens Elegoo’s position as a leader in consumer-grade LCD printers, enhancing the user experience for both beginners and professionals.

“Elegoo SatelLite is the perfect entry point for those new to resin printing, especially FDM users ready to explore”, says Chris Hong, CEO of Elegoo. “Much like a satellite orbits its planet, Elegoo SatelLite orbits our flagship products, including Mars, Saturn, Jupiter, and beyond, guiding users smoothly through their resin printing journey.”

Next-level, simple yet powerful

Elegoo SatelLite is a unique all-in-one 3D slicer, offering comprehensive solutions for 3D printing, model editing, slicing, device management, and more. It not only supports Elegoo resin printers but also works with printers from other brands. Key features include:

EVO Support System: The name “EVO” comes from “evolution,” reflecting its continuous improvement. Elegoo’s EVO Support System automatically analyzes your model and suggests the ideal support structure for flawless prints. With extensive customization options, it caters to advanced users who want total control. Whether you prioritize speed or precision, EVO guarantees professional-quality results every time.

User-Friendly Interface: Elegoo SatelLite offers a customizable toolbar and an intuitive interface with step-by-step guides, making it accessible to users of all levels. New users can quickly get up to speed, while experienced users can navigate complex tasks with ease.

Comprehensive Material Library: Choosing the right resin and settings has been a pain point for many users. Elegoo SatelLite addresses this by offering a personalized material system that streamlines resin settings management. With one-click access to official profiles, users can easily set up their printers for optimal performance. The intuitive, visual interface simplifies material selection, while cloud-based features like ratings and favorites further boost workflow efficiency.

Advanced Model Repair Tools: Elegoo SatelLite is equipped with advanced repair algorithms that automatically detect and correct model imperfections, ensuring smoother prints and higher success rates. These powerful tools minimize the need for troubleshooting, allowing users to focus more on their designs and less on potential errors, keeping projects on track for optimal results.

Availability

Elegoo SatelLite is scheduled for release by the end of the year, with the Mac version expected in Q1 2025.

Hardware highlights and Elegoo’s Europe fan gathering

At Formnext, Elegoo also showcases its latest innovations, including the Saturn 4 Ultra 16K resin printer, the Centauri Carbon FDM flagship, and the newly released Mercury Plus 3.0 wash and cure machine.

The upgraded Saturn 4 Ultra 16K features a 16K LCD screen for vivid colors and fine detail, faster printing speeds, built-in Wi-Fi, and a tank heating feature for optimal results in cooler ambient temperatures. The Centauri Carbon, Elegoo’s first Core-XY 3D printer, combines precision, speed, and reliability. Additionally, the Mercury Plus 3.0 wash and cure machine offers mess-free cleaning and accommodates larger prints with ease.

To celebrate its new releases and connect with fans, Elegoo is hosting the “Here We Goo” event in Frankfurt on November 20 from 14:30 to 17:00, offering an exciting afternoon of community engagement and exclusive previews. Sign up here to join the fun! Additionally, Elegoo’s newly launched German-language Facebook group, with nearly 1,000 members, offers more engagement opportunities. Join by November 22 for a chance to win a Saturn 4 Ultra or 3D printing materials. Join the group here.

For more information or to schedule a discussion with the Elegoo team, please contact marketing@Elegoo.com. You may also visit Elegoo official website and social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, X (Twitter), YouTube, TikTok, Discord and Reddit.

Date:November 19-22, 2024Venue: Messe Frankfurt Exhibition CenterBooth: Hall 12.1-F01

About Elegoo

Founded in 2015, Elegoo is a rapidly developing brand in the global smart manufacturing industry, specializing in R&D, manufacturing, and sales of consumer-grade 3D printers, laser engravers, STEM kits, and other smart technology products. Located in Shenzhen, the Silicon Valley of China, the company has sold millions of products across more than 90 countries and regions. In 2023, the company’s total sales revenue reached approximately 200 million USD, with close to 700 employees and nearly 30,000 square meters of office and manufacturing area. With a focus on programming and 3D printing technology, Elegoo provides unique and smart creation spaces for diverse consumers to enhance personalized experiences.

