Skip to main content
Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Introducing Polaroid Now & Now+ Generation 3: Sharper shots, better in bright light

4 Marzo 2025

The latest improvements to Polaroid’s iconic instant camera range 

Polaroid Now Generation 3 Instant Camera 

AMSTERDAM , March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Polaroid Now Generation 3 Instant camera is the classic analog instant camera, optimized for sharper pictures in more lighting conditions. Featuring a better light meter position, improved ranging sensor, upgraded two-lens autofocus system, built-in tripod mount, filter compatibility and even self-timer and double-exposure modes. All in a classic Polaroid look made with 40% recycled materials. 

 

 

Available in six new colors, rechargeable with USB-C and compatible with Polaroid i-Type Film to capture real life in iconic, full-sized Polaroid pictures. 

Optimized exposures to take sharper pictures in bright lighting.Thanks to ranging sensor, flash and autofocus upgrades, the Gen 3 Now camera takes cleared pictures = even on super sunny days. 

Shoots original full-size Polaroid film.Capture modern life in the original Polaroid aesthetic. And see every detail of each picture on our iconic full-sized i-Type. 

Iconic Polaroid Design.The classic Polaroid look that generations have come to know and love, now made from more future-friendly materials.

Two-lens autofocus = twice the clarity.The Generation 3 Polaroid Now’s twin-lens autofocusing system chooses which lens is right for the shot. Capturing the moment is as simple as clicking the big red shutter button.

Price: $119.99 / €129.99 / £119.99 

Polaroid Now+ Generation 3 Instant CameraThe Polaroid Now+ Generation 3 Instant camera is unlocking new creative possibilities by being paired with the Polaroid app. Access aperture priority, remote controls, double-exposure, self-timer, manual mode and more. This connectivity, combined with an optimized two-lens autofocus system that takes sharper pictures in bright lighting, results in a classic-look camera packed with modern tech.

Available in four new colors, made with 40% recycled materials and compatible with iconic, full-sized Polaroid i-Type Film. 

Optimized exposures to take sharper pictures in bright lighting.Thanks to ranging sensor, flash and autofocus upgrades, the Gen 3 Now+ takes clearer pictures – even on super sunny days. 

App connected for extra creative firepower.Manual controls, aperture priority, remote controls, double exposures, and more are all unlocked when linking the Now+ with the Polaroid app.

Iconic Polaroid Design.The classic Polaroid look that generations have come to know and love, now made from more future-friendly materials. 

Shoots original full-size Polaroid film.Capture modern life in the original Polaroid aesthetic. And see every detail of each picture on our iconic full-sized i-Type. 

Two-lens autofocus = twice the clarity.The Polaroid Now+’s twin-lens autofocusing system chooses which lens is right for the shot. Capturing the moment is as simple as clicking the big red shutter button. Price: $139.99 / €149.99 / £149.99

Available from March 4th on Polaroid.com and select retailers worldwide. 

Photo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2633073/Polaroid_Now_and_Now_Generation_3.jpgPhoto:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2633074/Polaroid_Now_and_Now_Generation_3_Image.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/introducing-polaroid-now–now-generation-3-sharper-shots-better-in-bright-light-302391429.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

La Ragione è anche su WhatsApp. Entra nel nostro canale per non perderti nulla!

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Leggi anche

China Mobile and Huawei Launch Recruitment for DC-based New Calling Services

04 Marzo 2025
BARCELONA, Spain, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — China Mobile Henan teamed up with Huawei and othe…

Beyond Digital, Resilience Empowers AI-Infused Finance

04 Marzo 2025
— Huawei Launches AI-Powered R-A-A-S Framework to Accelerate Financial Institutions’ Comprehensiv…

Yang Chaobin di Huawei: la soluzione di rete incentrata sull’IA aiuta gli operatori a coglierne le opportunità

04 Marzo 2025
BARCELLONA, Spagna, 4 marzo 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In occasione del lancio di prodotti e soluzioni …

StrataVision Launches New Channel Partner and Referral Program to Expand AI-Powered Solutions

04 Marzo 2025
SAN CARLOS, Calif., March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — StrataVision, a leader in AI-powered computer v…

Iscriviti alla newsletter de
La Ragione

Il meglio della settimana, scelto dalla redazione: articoli, video e podcast per rimanere sempre informato.

    LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

    GUARDA i nostri video

    ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

    REGISTRATI / ACCEDI