Introducing the 70mai Dash Cam A510: The Next Generation of Its Best-Selling Dash Cam

28 Giugno 2024

SHANGHAI, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — 70mai, the industry-leading auto intelligence company, recently announced the launch of the A510, the next generation of the highly acclaimed Dash Cam Pro Plus+. With its exceptional performance and cutting-edge technology, the A510 not only upholds the legacy of the Dash Cam Pro Plus+ but also introduces a host of new features designed to enhance every aspect of your driving experience and safety:

*The 4G Hardwire kit is required, sold separately and is available in select countries.

Building on the success and reputation of the 70mai Pro Plus+, the A510 introduces a new generation of advanced imaging quality with upgraded hardware and software algorithms. Additionally, the A510, as a comprehensive dash cam, provides users with an enhanced smart driving experience. The A510 is now available globally for purchase on Amazon and the 70mai official store. We invite all users to experience and enjoy the new generation of safety and smart features of the Dash Cam A510.

