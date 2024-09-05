INTRODUCING TUMI EXPERIENCE COLLECTOR

5 Settembre 2024

THE BRAND’S FIRST-EVER WOMEN’S FRAGRANCE COLLECTION CAPTURES THE TRUE ESSENCE OF WANDERLUST

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Today, leading international travel and lifestyle brand TUMI introduces its first-ever women’s luxury fragrance collection, TUMI EXPERIENCE COLLECTOR, expanding on its men’s fragrance collection. Consisting of four unique and irresistible scents inspired by four distinct locations around the world, this collection captures the true essence of wanderlust. While each fragrance tells its individual story, all will give her the courage to seize the moment and pursue any journey that could come her way. The bottle design embraces femininity with a delicate metallic magnetic cap all while exemplifying TUMI’s elevated style.

“We are thrilled to unveil our very first TUMI women’s fragrance collection, marking an exciting milestone in our journey.” said Victor Sanz, TUMI’s Creative Director. “This launch represents our continued commitment in our ever expanding world of lifestyle, offering our customers a new way to immerse themselves into the essence of TUMI.”

TUMI SIGNATURE EXPERIENCE COLLECTOR is inspired by the vibrancy and energy completely unique to New York City. The essence of fresh apple blossom encapsulates the city’s boundless possibilities, while effervescent pomegranate embodies its dynamic spirit.

TUMI SIGNATURE scent notesTop: Bergamot, Mandarin, Apple BlossomMiddle: Star Jasmine, Pomegranate, OrrisDry: Amberwood, Cedarwood, Blackberry Musk

TUMI WHISPER EXPERIENCE COLLECTOR is a floral, woody fragrance embodying the tranquil nature found in Kyoto, Japan. This scent is a completely reimagined take on the classic rose scent, inspired by the modern woman.

TUMI WHISPER scent notesTop: Rose Essential, Geranium Egypt, Red LycheeMiddle: Orris, Jasmine Absolute, Smoked AmberDry: Bran Absolute, Oud, Iso E Super

Next is TUMI UTOPIA EXPERIENCE COLLECTOR—a scent that transports you to the verdant landscapes and soothing seaside lifestyle of Toamasina, Madagascar. This unique fragrance highlights many natural ingredients derived from Madagascar, resulting in an olfactive experience that is both captivatingly exotic and familiarly feminine.

TUMI UTOPIA scent notesTop: Pink Pepper Leaf, Madagascar AppleMiddle: Peony, Jasmine, Salted TonkaDry: Sandalwood, Vanilla Bourbon Madagascar, Vetiver Oil Madagascar

Finally, we have TUMI RENAISSANCE EXPERIENCE COLLECTOR, inspired by the winding streets and illustrious history of Florence, Italy. This floral, musky fragrance artfully reflects this city’s rich culture and its contemporary, radiant energy.

TUMI RENAISSANCE scent notesTop: Pink Pepper, Mandarin, CassisMiddle: Jasmine Coeur de Saison, Violet Narcise AbsoluteDry: Eco-Musk®, Patchouli, Vanilla

Each TUMI EXPERIENCE COLLECTOR 100ml bottle retails for $135 USD. The fragrance collection will be immediately available at TUMI.com, TUMI stores in the U.S., Nordstrom, and other select retailers. Later this year, the collection will be available in select TUMI stores worldwide. Visit TUMI.com and follow @TUMItravel on Instagram for more information.

About TUMI

Since 1975, TUMI has been creating world-class business, travel, and performance luxury essentials, designed to upgrade, uncomplicate and beautify all aspects of life on the move. Blending flawless functionality with a spirit of ingenuity, we’re committed to empowering journeys as a lifelong partner to movers and makers in pursuit of their passions. For more about TUMI, visit TUMI.com and follow on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube.

TUMI and TUMI logo are registered trademarks of Tumi, Inc. © 2024 Tumi, Inc.

About The Fragrance Group

Here at The Fragrance Group, we are global creators, distributors, and licensees of luxury, artisanal fragrances. Our reputation and background as true collaborators has led to hand-in-glove partnerships with a full range of clients, using a comprehensive business model that takes all aspects of the retail world into account. We offer customized marketing, product development, and distribution strategies with an unparalleled level of personalized attention at every stage of the creative process. Our commitment is to connect exceptional luxury fragrances with an increasingly perceptive client, through all channels of the industry. Explore our partnerships at our e-commerce site so-avant-garde.com, and visit @fragrancegroup on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter for more information.

The Fragrance GroupDorian Braxton, PR Director, The Fragrance GroupP: 646-320-6604, E: dorian.braxton@thefragrancegroup.net

Molli Lott, Senior PR Account Executive, The Fragrance GroupP: 601-540-2855, E: molli.lott@thefragrancegroup.net

TUMIAlexandra Gillis, PR + Social Manager, TUMIE: alexandra.gillis@tumi.com

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2487033/TUMI_fragrances.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2423872/TUMI_BLACK_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/introducing-tumi-experience-collector-302230657.html