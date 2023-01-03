Invescap Expands Global Footprint and Service Offerings in 2023 – Explains CEO Marc-André Pépin

Gennaio 3, 2023

– GENEVA, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Invescap, a private lending and investment firm led by Marc-André Pépin, announced the expansion of its services, products, and partnerships for the coming year. Extending their distribution capabilities on a global scale, Switzerland-based Invescap is now stepping into new markets including the USA for offshore clients, the UAE, Israel and Singapore.

With a current demand for investment strategies that focus less on traditional financial markets, market leader Invescap is shifting its focus on to fast-growing markets, offering more services for their clientele. New investment methodologies, such as its capital preservation strategy, have also been diversified to cater to both existing and incoming clients. In comparison to over 800 mutual funds in the fixed income credit space, Invescap’s SPI All Yields Fund investment strategy was ranked #1 on the Morningstar for the fifth quarter in a row.

“As we expand into new markets, it is important for us to consider all investment and expansion opportunities, to ensure that we continue to deliver grade A services to both existing and potential new clients,” said CEO of Invescap, Marc-André Pépin. “The partnerships we have created and renewed will have long-term benefits for both sides and we look forward to creating new relationships on a global scale – 2023 is looking to be an exciting year.”

With their continued nurturing and growth of current and new relationships, Invescap is renewing its partnership with Factoring Chains International, forming a new partnership with the International Fund Settlement, and are entering the final stages of an agreement which allows for the settlement of the fund on the Pershing and Allfunds platforms.

For more information, visit: www.invescap.ch

ABOUT INVESCAPInvescap was founded in 2012 in Switzerland by Canadian-Swiss investments expert, Dr. Marc-André Pépin, with a specialization in international private debt. Clients of Invescap range from independent asset managers and family offices to financial institutions. Investors appreciate the relatively stable and positive returns from the strategies offered. The strategies offered provide diversification away from financial markets and are well suited to qualified investors.

Contact:Liat Blumnerliat@percepto-digital.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invescap-expands-global-footprint-and-service-offerings-in-2023—explains-ceo-marc-andre-pepin-301712439.html