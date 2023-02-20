app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Iran International TV Channel closes London studios, citing security threats

Febbraio 20, 2023

– LONDON, Feb. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — After a significant escalation in state-backed threats from Iran and advice from the Metropolitan Police, Iran International TV has reluctantly closed its London studios and moved broadcasting to Washington DC. The station will continue to operate from Washington DC uninterrupted.

Threats had grown to the point that it was felt it was no longer possible to protect the channel’s staff, other employees at Chiswick Business Park and the general public.

Mahmood Enayat, General Manager of Iran International TV, said:”I cannot believe it has come to this. A foreign state has caused such a significant threat to the British public on British soil that we have to move. Let’s be clear this is not just a threat to our TV station but the British public at large. Even more, this is an assault on the values of sovereignty, security and free speech that the UK has always held dear.

Day and night our journalists strive to deliver the 85mn people of Iran and its diaspora the independent, uncensored news they deserve.

We refuse to be silenced. We will continue to broadcast.

We are undeterred.”

Notes to Editors

 

About Iran International TV:

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/iran-international-tv-channel-closes-london-studios-citing-security-threats-301750386.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Angel Yeast Announces Plans to Beef up Supply and Innovation Capabilities In Response to Increasing Global Yeast Demand

YICHANG, China, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The rising demand for yeast-based products over the…

Con Scalapay è possibile destagionalizzare le vendite

(Adnkronos) – I dati raccolti da Mirabilandia parlano chiaro: in bassa stagione si registra un +3…

Leading cargo airline group Asia Cargo Network starts its MENA operations from Bahrain

– The 135 million USD JV operations started with two aircrafts and plans are on track to deploy u…

New World Record! Risen Energy HJT Hyper-ion Solar Module’s Power is 741.456W and the Efficiency is 23.89%

– NINGBO, China, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Risen Energy announced that its HJT series solar …

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl