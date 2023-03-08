app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

ITALIAN CAPITAL OF CULTURE EVENTS IN SPRING 2023 MAKE BERGAMO AND BRESCIA A MUST-VISIT DESTINATION

Marzo 8, 2023

A packed programme of initiatives ranging from art to music, cinema and design in theatres and the most beautiful places of the two cities.

BERGAMO, Italy and BRESCIA, Italy, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Bergamo and Brescia have unveiled a packed programme of dozens of events scheduled for spring this year that make it the must-visit destination of 2023.

First, the exhibitions: unpublished, avant-garde, retrospective. At the Accademia Carrara (Bergamo) and the Santa Giulia Museum (Brescia), respectively, the works will be on display of two major artists, Cecco del Caravaggio, the first exhibition entirely dedicated to him, and Giacomo Ceruti, who also features in the photography at the Pinacoteca Tosio Martinengo in a dialogue with the shots of the great David Lachapelle. The contemporary and the theme of dematerialisation emerge in the exhibition “A leap into the void. Art beyond matter” at the GAMeC gallery of Bergamo, which welcomes modern and contemporary art in all its forms.

Equally important is music in all its diverse genres. The Bergamo Jazz Festival, from the 23rd to the 26th of March, will transform many unusual places into welcoming jazz clubs showcasing established and emerging talents, while the International Piano Festival of Bergamo and Brescia, from the 22nd of April, is dedicated to the anti-avant-garde in music.

A major focus is being placed on innovation, the central theme of “The Red and Blue Festival”, a diffuse festival aimed at the youngest participants, and the Made Film Festival, a review dedicated to the cinema of industry, business heritage and the mixing of languages. And an unmissable and exclusive cinematic event will see Quentin Tarantino at the Teatro Grande: on the 6th of April, the director will be in Brescia for the only Italian presentation date of his first non-fiction work, Cinema Speculation.

Finally, from the 24th of March to the 4th of June in Bergamo, the Italian Capital of Culture will host the exhibition “Thinking Factories. Stories of Compasso d’Oro awards from Bergamo to Brescia”, the oldest and most authoritative global prize for design, bringing together objects and artefacts made in the two cities.

Bergamo Brescia Italian Capital of Culture 2023 is supported by Intesa Sanpaolo and A2A as the Main Partners, Brembo as System Partner, Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane and SACBO as Area Partners. The Ministry of Culture and Fondazione Cariplo are institutional partners.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2017529/Cecco_del_Caravaggio_Exposition_in_Bergamo.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2017532/Giacomo_Ceruti_Exposition_in_Brescia.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/italian-capital-of-culture-events-in-spring-2023-make-bergamo-and-brescia-a-must-visit-destination-301764608.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Nobu Hotels Announces Sixth Spanish Property: Nobu Hotel and Restaurant Sevilla

NEW YORK, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Nobu Hospitality, the luxury lifestyle brand founded by N…

ICANN Celebrates International Women’s Day with Two Female Leaders at the Helm

For the first time in the organization’s 24-year history, its highest leadership roles are held b…

International Women’s Day: Women Leading Efforts to Stabilize and Restore Communities in Nigeria Devastated by Boko Haram Insurgency

ABUJA, Nigeria, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — March 8 marks International Women’s Day, recognizin…

Firmenich confirms anti-trust probes into fragrances sector

GENEVA, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Firmenich, the world’s largest privately owned perfume and …

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl