app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Italian employees leading the global call for the four-day working week

Maggio 30, 2023

– LONDON , May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Employees in Italy are leading the global drive for a move to the four-day working week as a desire to retain flexible working without limiting career prospects grows. That is according to a new study by global workplace creation experts, Unispace.

Returning for Good, a Unispace Global Workplace Insights report – which combined the results of an in-depth survey of 9,500 employees and 6,650 business leaders from 17 countries worldwide – found that the four-day working week is more desired in Italy than anywhere else in the world. Almost two-thirds (62%) of office workers in the country are willing to be in the office every day should this be an option. This sentiment is reflected by employers, with 43% willing to implement this change if workers were in the office every day.

According to the study, this sentiment is being influenced by the view that career prospects could be limited for those who work in a hybrid manner. Almost three quarters (71%) of employees revealed that they believe promotion, pay rise and bonus opportunities are limited for those who are not in the office. 79% of businesses agree with this sentiment.

Employees want their own space at work

The study further revealed that two-fifths of the Italian workforce indicated that they currently hot-desk, however 84% would be more inclined to increase their time in the workplace if they had an assigned desk. This change could prove challenging for employers to implement, however, as businesses across Italy are the most likely to have decreased their office footprint (36% versus the global average of 10%) in the past two years. This is likely to be driven by the continued struggles between workers and businesses to strike the right balance between in-office and remote working.

Nicholas Kaspareck, Senior Principal, Global Accounts at Unispace, commented:

“The findings from Italy paint an interesting picture, with employees demonstrating a higher level of interest to shift to a four-day working week than anywhere else in the world. However, this shift could create issues for employers as 58% of businesses revealed that their workers’ expectations of the physical office had increased in a hybrid working environment. Despite Italian professionals being in the office more than the global average (60% versus 50% globally), a quarter of respondents said they did not like being unable to access private space. Just over half (51%) stated that they struggle to do their core job effectively in the office due to interruptions and a high number of meetings.”

“This suggests that employees are trying to balance their working and professional lives, but unless the issues that have been noted regarding working in the office are resolved, the pressure for hybrid working is likely to remain in place. The fact that Italian businesses appear to have shed their physical office space at a higher rate than other countries will also prove problematic for those firms that do move to a four-day, in-person working week, and they will have to think more creatively about their use of space going forward.”

About Unispace

A strategy, design, and construction leader creating experiences for work for a rapidly changing world. Unispace is a global firm that offers a unified team solution for creating people-centric spaces with purpose – including offices, laboratories and life sciences facilities, campuses, HQs, hospitality and sports venues and retail spaces that spark brilliance, deepen connections, foster a sense of belonging and propel success. With 5,500 projects completed, a presence across 26 countries, and 700+ employees worldwide, our goal is to create spaces that spark brilliance for the people who use them – powered by collaborative client partnerships, delivered seamlessly across borders, and enabled by real-world insights.

Unispace ContactIlana ComoMarketing & Communications Directorilana.como@unispace.com 

PR Contact | BlueSky PRHead of PRVickie Collingevickie@bluesky-pr.com 

 

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Valid enrolls Andorra Telecom in its new Environmental Compensation Program to help offset the plastic used in SIM card manufacturing

MADRID, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Andorra Telecom, the exclusively provider of public telecomm…

Dubai World Trade Centre events fuel Dubai economy in 2022; Generate total incremental economic output of $3.55 billion

DUBAI, UAE, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A key driver of MICE sector growth and the largest opera…

Infosys and Roland-Garros Serve Up New AI-Powered Experiences for the Tennis Ecosystem

Marking its fifth-year milestone, the partnership continues to push the boundaries of digital inn…

I dipendenti italiani conducono la richiesta globale per il passaggio alla settimana lavorativa di quattro giorni

– LONDRA, 30 maggio 2023 /PRNewswire/ — I dipendenti italiani guidano la spinta globale per il …

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl