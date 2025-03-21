Skip to main content
Scarica e leggi gratis su app

JA Solar Earns SSI Silver Medal Certification, Marking a Major Sustainability Milestone

21 Marzo 2025

BEIJING, March 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — JA Solar, a global leader in the PV industry, has reached a major milestone in its sustainability journey. The company’s manufacturing bases in Shanghai (Fengxian) and Yangzhou have been awarded the prestigious Silver Medal certification by the Solar Stewardship Initiative (SSI), recognizing their exceptional commitment to sustainable practices and supply chain resilience.

The Solar Stewardship Initiative (SSI), founded by SolarPower Europe and Solar Energy UK, is the first organization dedicated to advancing sustainability and traceability across the solar PV supply chain. The initiative brings together key stakeholders from across the PV value chain to promote responsible production, procurement, and lifecycle management of solar PV materials. SSI certification is widely regarded as an industry benchmark, reflecting the collective efforts of manufacturers and developers to drive sustainability in the sector.

JA Solar’s Silver Medal recognition underscores the company’s years-long commitment to sustainability across its global operations. As a long-time supporter of SSI, JA Solar has actively contributed to the development of the initiative. Its manufacturing bases in Baotou, Ningjin, and Yiwu participated in the SSI’s pilot programs, offering valuable insights that helped shape the program’s standards.

The recognition of JA Solar’s Fengxian and Yangzhou bases highlights the company’s deep integration of sustainable practices throughout its operations. JA Solar has prioritized policies that focus on biodiversity, carbon emissions management, regulatory compliance, and circular economy principles to enhance the sustainability of its entire product lifecycle. Following SSI’s rigorous audit process, both manufacturing bases demonstrated full alignment with the initiative’s stringent standards.

“Sustainability is at the core of JA Solar’s operations, and this recognition is a testament to our long-standing commitment,” said Aiqing Yang, Executive President of JA Solar. “As a long-time supporter of SSI, we have been deeply involved in shaping industry-wide sustainability standards. Looking ahead, we will continue to integrate sustainable practices across our global manufacturing network, strengthening supply chain resilience and driving positive change throughout the PV industry.”

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ja-solar-earns-ssi-silver-medal-certification-marking-a-major-sustainability-milestone-302407700.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

La Ragione è anche su WhatsApp. Entra nel nostro canale per non perderti nulla!

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Leggi anche

Nations League – L’Italia si affida alla storia per battere la Germania Trionfo azzurro a Dortmund, come nel 2006, a 4,25 su Sisal.it

21 Marzo 2025
Roma, 21 marzo 2025 – Un’impresa. Questo serve all’Italia di Luciano Spalletti per ribaltare il p…

Scuola. Pro Vita Famiglia: bene Valditara su stop ‘neolingua Lgbt’

21 Marzo 2025
21 marzo 2025. Pro Vita & Famiglia esprime piena soddisfazione per il divieto giunto dal Mini…

CNE- Federimprese Europa : apertura nuove sedi provinciali in Calabria e Sicilia a sostegno delle imprese del meridione

21 Marzo 2025
– 21 marzo 2025. Il direttivo nazionale CNE- Federimprese Europa ha comunicato l’ apertura di s…

Consulta. Pro Vita Famiglia: su adozioni privilegiare famiglie con padre e madre

21 Marzo 2025
21 marzo 2025. La sentenza della Corte Costituzionale che consente a una persona single di propor…

Iscriviti alla newsletter de
La Ragione

Il meglio della settimana, scelto dalla redazione: articoli, video e podcast per rimanere sempre informato.

    LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

    GUARDA i nostri video

    ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

    REGISTRATI / ACCEDI