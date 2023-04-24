app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

JA Solar Once Again Honored by EUPD as the “Top PV Brand” in LATAM and Africa Regions

Aprile 24, 2023

– BEIJING, April 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, JA Solar, a globally leading manufacturer of photovoltaic (PV) products, was awarded the “Top PV Brand” in the LATAM region (and its major economies Brazil, Mexico, and Chile), and Africa (including its major economy Nigeria), by EUPD Research, an authoritative global research institute, highlighting JA Solar’s outstanding market performance in these countries and regions.

EUPD Research, a renowned global independent research institute with extensive research experience, by conducting in-depth research on local PV installers and end-users to select companies that excel in various aspects such as awareness, customer satisfaction, customer choice, and distribution range, award them with the “Top PV Brand” award. The award is prestigious and well-recognized in the global PV industry, and is a good reference for customers in choosing high-quality PV products.

In recent years, JA Solar has been awarded “Top PV Brand” by EUPD in Europe, the MENA region, Germany, France, Poland, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Australia, Vietnam and other countries and regions, a recognition of the quality of JA Solar’s products and services in countries and regions around the world, and JA Solar’s outstanding contribution to the development of PV markets in these countries and regions.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2060811/image1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ja-solar-once-again-honored-by-eupd-as-the-top-pv-brand-in-latam-and-africa-regions-301804811.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Sauro Pellerucci: umanesimo e sostenibilità per vincere la sfida della transizione digitale

(Adnkronos) – Il Presidente di Pagine Sì ospite dei “Dialoghi d’Impresa” di Piccola Industria Con…

GEEKOM X ASUS: AMD-powered AS 6 outshines Intel NUC 13 Pro Arena Canyon

TAIPEI, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — GEEKOM is thrilled to announce the release of the GEEKOM A…

Viva Wallet and Elo partnership disrupts legacy checkout and embeds all payments into Elo mobile Android computers.

– All the technology needed in one versatile device for all transactions: from contactless to Ch…

Climate Strategy: the L’OCCITANE Group announces its net-zero roadmap

– GENEVA, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Through an ambitious Climate Strategy, the L’OCCITANE G…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl