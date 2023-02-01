app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Jackery Enters Australian Market to Power a Greener Future

Febbraio 1, 2023

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Jackery, the global leader in providing portable power stations and solar panels, strives to contribute to a more sustainable future. Now, after a successful decade in the United States market, Jackery is ready to start a new chapter. 

In January 2023, the company took its first step into the Australian green energy market with select products available to Aussie customers through Amazon, with the company’s official Australian website launching on February 1, 2023.

The Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro includes a 1000 Explorer Pro portable power station and two SolarSaga solar panels. This product is fast-charging and convenient to take on an outdoor adventure. 

The Jackery Explorer 500 is a lightweight portable power station that is one of the most affordable and efficient lithium portable power stations on the market.

Both are available on Amazon.

10 Years of Sustainable Energy Innovation

Jackery has over the last decade grown into a global leader in solar power products, having sold over 2 million units worldwide. Its successes have been recognized in over 100 media outlets including CBS News, and CNN. Last year, Forbes dubbed Jackery’s solar generators “the Apple of portable power devices.”

At the 2023 CES, the company launched two portable solar generators: the 3000 Pro and the 1500 Pro and won four CES Innovation Awards. Among the winning products was the Jackery LightTent-AIR, which won the Best of Innovation award.

Making a Contribution to Australia’s Green Future

Australia currently faces an unprecedented energy crisis with supply issues causing severe pricing spikes.

Chris Bowen, the Australian Minister for Climate Change and Energy, has admitted that the country isn’t sufficiently prepared. This year, Australians could face energy price increases of up to 18 percent. 

Factors have included COVID-19, the situation in Ukraine, supply shortages, and an overreliance on coal. Because the problem is so multi-faceted, the solution must be too.

With its affordable range of portable, green energy products, Jackery aims to be a part of that solution.

But Jackery products are more than just sustainable energy solutions. They are tools to help Aussies enjoy outdoor activities that remind them that the earth is worth protecting.

About Jackery

Jackery, the world’s leading innovative portable power and green outdoor energy solution provider founded in California in 2012, is a global top-selling solar generator brand born with a vision to offer green energy to everyone, everywhere.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1877275/Jackery_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jackery-enters-australian-market-to-power-a-greener-future-301735974.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

FC BARCELONA AND LIMAK SIGN AGREEMENT TO CONSTRUCT SPOTIFY CAMP NOU STADIUM

Club President, Joan Laporta, and the President of Limak, Nihat Özdemir, attend contract-signing …

Kaspersky Threat Intelligence migliora i threat data feed, l’analisi delle minacce e la protezione delle aziende

(Adnkronos) – Milano, 01 febbraio 2023. L’ultima versione del servizio di Kaspersky Threat Intell…

OANDA Scoops Top Industry Awards: TradingView’s ‘Most Popular Broker’ Award and ‘Best in Class’ Honours with ForexBrokers.com

LONDON, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — We are proud to announce that our commitment to serving trad…

London Bullion Market Association Selects Alitheon to Bring Authentication and Traceability to Global Gold and Precious Metal Markets

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Alitheon has been recognized by the London Bullion …

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl