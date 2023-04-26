Janya, a Cloud Playout Platform, partners with Frndly TV to deliver four channels

Aprile 26, 2023

– ATLANTA, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Janya, a comprehensive cloud platform solution provider, today announced its partnership with Frndly TV for delivering four channels on the Frndly TV service. Frndly TV is the most affordable live TV provider in America, offering many top-rated live TV networks in the US. The partnership provides FrndlyTV access to Janya’s services to generate content and distribute live channels within the United States.

Janya Cloud Playout Solution empowers channel producers with a range of unique features such as 24×7 linear cloud playout, cloud studio, video clipping and editing, cloud news platform, publishing, distribution and monetization via its platform. Frndly TV’s vMVPD service delivers television programming at consumer-friendly prices for users, offering more than 40 live TV networks including Hallmark Channel, A&E, The History Channel, Game Show Network, INSP, Lifetime, UPtv, Curiosity Stream, The Weather Channel, and GAC Family among others. Frndly TV delivers four channels using the Janya Cloud Playout solution.

M.V. Prabhakar, CTO, YuppTV/Janya said, “Technology adoption across the world has provided content producers opportunities like never before. It helps to reach out to a wider audience, generating new streams of revenue with the fastest go-to-market. It brings us delight to announce our partnership with the leading OTT service provider FrndlyTV, providing our Janya-Cloud Playout services to enable them to bring new and exciting content for viewers and their families in America.”

Joey Monjure, VP Product and CX, Frndly TV said, “By leveraging Janya’s cloud playout solution, we are able to deliver unique channels . We look forward to furthering the partnership and continuing to increase engagement by delivering additional content to our subscribers”

About Janya

Janya is a cloud playout platform that enables broadcasters such as Live TV, on-demand and over-the-top video providers a multi-channel network to reach out to a larger audience, availing new streams of revenue through immediate set-up, no upfront capital, FAST networks with ad-monetization capabilities.

