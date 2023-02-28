app-menu Social mobile

Japanese popular manga Captain Tsubasa NFT sale starts on March 2, 2023

Febbraio 28, 2023

(Adnkronos) – The Official NFT Project of the Iconic Soccer Manga Series, Endorsed by Pro Soccer Player Shinji Kagawa.

TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach – 28 February 2023 – double jump.tokyo has partnered with TSUBASA Co., Ltd. to launch an NFT project based on the popular Japanese manga “Captain Tsubasa.” The project, called Ball is our Friend Project, will be available for purchase starting March 2, 2023. The project has received global attention since it was announced on February 7 and has been featured in over 1,000 media outlets in North America, Europe, China, South America, and beyond. Shinji Kagawa, one of the greatest Japanese professional soccer players, supports this project as an ambassador.

Inspired by Captain Tsubasa’s “Football World Peace Declaration” quote, the Tsubasa NFT merges the digital and physical worlds, bringing fans together. The first edition of the NFT will feature limited physical soccer balls decorated with original illustrations by Yoichi Takahashi, given to children in 12 countries and buyers.

The Tsubasa NFT combines legendary scenes and unique parameters, including 283 iconic scenes from the manga on a centerpiece ball. The background features 333 special moves, randomly combined to create one-of-a-kind NFT art.

The NFT will be available for purchase in two stages: a limited presale from March 2, 2023, at 2 AM to 4 AM PST, during which Allow List holders can purchase a limited gold edition Tsubasa NFT for 0.08 ETH, and a public sale from March 2, 2023, at 4 AM to March 14, 2023, at 7 PM PST, during which anyone can purchase the NFT at 0.1 ETH from the official website. Each NFT can be converted into soulbound tokens to receive original goods, including the real soccer ball by Yoichi Takahashi. Buyers who purchase three NFTs at the same time will receive an extra NFT as a bonus.

Official Site：https://tsubasa.world/

Official Twitter：https://twitter.com/TsubasaNFT

Project Movie：https://youtu.be/s7goWL4tk7k

About double jump.tokyo, Inc.

Founded in 2018, double jump.tokyo is the leading startup in Japan that specializes in NFT solutions and developing blockchain games. double jump.tokyo has partnered with companies including Square Enix, Bandai

Namco, and Sega.

Media Contact:

Otter Public Relations

(720) 936-4480

caleb.harper@otterpr.com

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

