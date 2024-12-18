JD Logistics Unveils International Business Development Roadmap to Enable 2-3 Day Delivery in Dozens of Overseas Markets in 2025

18 Dicembre 2024

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — JD Logistics (also known as JINGDONG Logistics), the logistics arm of JD.com, today unveiled its overseas business development roadmap at JINGDONG Logistics 2025 International Integrated Supply Chain Strategic Launch Event in Shenzhen. As part of the roadmap, the company will accelerate the growth of its “three networks”, the global warehouse network, express delivery network, and the air freight network.

The new initiative aims to scale the company’s global e-commerce omni-channel fulfillment services, build a “2-3 Day Delivery Circle”, expand express delivery service regions, and establish an international aerial network. These will enable highly-efficient global supply chain and logistics services for overseas clients, Chinese brands and cross-border merchants. At the event, JD Logistics also announced the launch of “Simplified Reverse Returns Service” and “Overseas Warehouse Bulky Item Delivery and Installation Service”.

JD Logistics plans to expand and open additional overseas warehouses in the next 12 months, increasing the total floor area by 100%. This will allow the company to continue to build on its reputation as a trusted supply chain infrastructure service provider with overseas warehouse business at the core of international expansion.

2-3 Day Delivery Circle Enabled by Overseas Warehousing and Delivery

Over the years, JD Logistics has implemented the philosophy of “placing goods as close to consumers as possible” through building a supply chain logistics network that helps clients and merchants achieve local stocking.

In 2025, JD Logistics will complete a “2-3 Day Delivery” service circle. This will enable clients and consumers in 19 countries to enjoy fast logistics service through JD Logistics’ more than 50 self-operated overseas warehouses. By that time, the total overseas warehouse floor area will achieve a 100% increase.

Currently, JD Logistics’ 2-3 Day Delivery is already offered in multiple countries including the U.S., the UK, France, Germany, Poland, the UAE, Japan, South Korea and Australia. In fact, some regions can now take advantage of one-day delivery services.

In 2025, JD Logistics will also accelerate the launch of new warehouses in Southeast Asia, Japan, South Korea, Middle East, Europe and Americas. With a highly efficient and collaborated supply chain, the “2-3 Day Delivery” service range will be further expanded in these regions.

Efficient Omni-channel Fulfillment Service for Global E-commerce

Leveraging extensive global logistics infrastructure and service network, JD Logistics provides clients with “Global E-commerce Omni-channel Fulfillment Service” that enables seamless multi-channel fulfillment with unified inventory.

JD Logistics also provides a full range of transportation services including sea freight, air freight, truck dispatch, and trailer services, and value-added services such as B2B/B2C shared warehousing, integrated forward and reverse logistics, bulky-item delivery and installation, and more.

Simplified Reverse Returns Service

To address challenges associated with after-sales processing, JD Logistics’ “Simplified Reverse Returns Service” will support returns from any ordering location, quality inspection for resale, and disposal or destruction of damaged items. The entire process can be completed within 72 hours, offering an extremely efficient and hassle-free solution.

Overseas Warehouse Bulky Item Delivery and Installation Service

JD Logistics has extensive experience in dealing with bulky-item’s delivery and installation. The “Overseas Warehouse Bulky Item Delivery and Installation” service will tackle common industry issues such as service separation, high damage rates, and limited-service resources. It offers diverse solutions for varied large-sized products, including doorstep delivery, integrated delivery and installation, supported by multi-channel truck dispatch resources.

Building the Global Supply Chain’s “Aerial Artery”

JD Logistics is also developing a “11668” global supply chain to facilitate cross-border logistics, forming an “Aerial Artery” that reaches the globe. It is consisted of:

1: One global air transportation hub in Wuhu Global Port.

1: One main base for JD Airlines in Nantong, Jiangsu province.

668: To build six regional air hubs, home and abroad, with 68 dedicated all-cargo air stations.

JD Express Delivers to Nearly 80 Countries and Regions

Since launching its international express delivery service in late 2023, JD Express has introduced two major products: “International Express” and “International Standard Express.” These services offer tailored solutions to meet the diverse needs of both merchants and consumers.

To date, JD Logistics’ international express delivery service has been extended to nearly 80 countries and regions, with the fastest delivery from China to European and North American countries being within only three days.

JD Logistics will accelerate the international business development and continue to establish an integrated supply chain logistics network that spans the globe, supporting cost reduction, greater efficiency, and high-quality development opportunities for businesses and industries.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jd-logistics-unveils-international-business-development-roadmap-to-enable-2-3-day-delivery-in-dozens-of-overseas-markets-in-2025-302335120.html