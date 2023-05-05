app-menu Social mobile

Jelenew Joined the Conversation with Cycling World Champion Marion Clignet to Promote Women’s Cycling at the Opening of the 2023 CIC Tour Féminin International des Pyrénées

Maggio 5, 2023

WILMINGTON, Del., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Jelenew's Creative Director, Liu Di, recently appeared at a press conference of CIC Tour Féminin International des Pyrénées, a 2.1-level event under the International Féminin UCI. Di discussed Jelenew's dedication to women's health through the development of exclusive CurveTec™️ technology. The brand aims to create sportswear that is both fashionable and practical with protective properties. The brand also expressed its well wishes for the upcoming cycling race.

Media representatives at the event expressed great interest in Jelenew’s participation and support for the competition, giving positive feedback on the competition apparel provided by the brand.

Jelenew is a luxury sportswear brand for women that focuses on the cycling scene. The brand’s advanced protection technology is based on women’s anatomical structure and cycling science and aerodynamics. The brand has developed a global co-creator feedback and development system to craft its products for active women all over the world.

In their effort to promote women’s cycling, Jelenew invited Marion Clignet, a former world champion and Olympic silver medalist in women’s cycling, and founder of the Association Française des Coureures Cyclistes (AFCC), as the brand’s chief co-creation officer. Jelenew will be providing apparel for the International Women’s Cycling Race in the Pyrenees.

Marion Clignet said that this year’s competition is a warm-up for the Women’s Tour de France, and the AFCC is committed to developing it into an international event. Several world-class UCI women’s teams and intercontinental UCI women’s teams are expected to participate in the race.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jelenew-joined-the-conversation-with-cycling-world-champion-marion-clignet-to-promote-womens-cycling-at-the-opening-of-the-2023-cic-tour-feminin-international-des-pyrenees-301816867.html

