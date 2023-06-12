app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Jelenew Teams Up with Olympic Medalist Marion Clignet Teams for an Inspiring Charity Ride to raise funds to build a gym for a local school dedicated to children with epilepsy #empowerwomen

Giugno 12, 2023

– WILMINGTON, Del., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Jelenew, a leading luxury women’s cycling brand, recently orchestrated a charity cyclosportive to uplift and advocate for individuals affected by epilepsy. This event took place on the third of June in the picturesque setting of Mauvezin, Gers, and aims to raise awareness and funds to build a gym for the children of the CASTELNOUVEL MECCS, a medically supervised school dedicated to children with epilepsy.

Jelenew’s esteemed Chief Product Creator, Marion Cliget, had a remarkable journey from epilepsy patient to professional cyclist herself. Born in the US, Clignet was diagnosed with epilepsy at the age of 22 and was shunned by the United States Cycling Federation. She moved to France to continue her career as a track cyclist and eventually rode three Olympic races and won multiple medals under her belt. Clignet serves as a powerful inspiration for people affected with disabilities and she also actively advocates for the rights of disadvantaged individuals and female athletes. She regularly holds cyclosportive races to raise awareness and funds for children affected with epilepsy. This charity ride with Jelenew underscores the brand’s commitment to empowering women through cycling and making a difference in public well-being.

All the proceeds from the ticket sales will go to L’école Des Enfants de Castelnouvel a Léguevin for infrastructure and sports equipment for the children. Jelenew also provided 10 cycling kits for the winner of the race along with 10 eco tote bags.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2097737/image_5023419_38409143.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2097738/image_5023419_38410358.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jelenew-teams-up-with-olympic-medalist-marion-clignet-teams-for-an-inspiring-charity-ride-to-raise-funds-to-build-a-gym-for-a-local-school-dedicated-to-children-with-epilepsy-empowerwomen-301847949.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

“La cattiva informazione di Report non è giornalismo d’inchiesta”, arriva la replica dei docenti Unicusano

(Adnkronos) – 12 giugno 2023.“La cattiva informazione di Report non è giornalismo d’inchiesta”: s…

Keeping up with PHNIX in 2023 Intersolar Europe Expo

– GUANGZHOU, China, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ —  At a glance  Intersolar Europe 2023, the worl…

The tireless tiller of the PV industry JINERGY, N-type cells and modules will account for more than 80%

– MUNICH, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Standing on the turning point of P-type to N-type, the n…

Allion Labs Unveils E-Cockpit Solutions at Automotive Testing EXPO Europe

TAIPEI, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — As the smart car industry continues to evolve, the E-cockpi…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl