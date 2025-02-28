Skip to main content
Jez Carreon from Singapore crowned as the World’s Most Sustainable Bartender by Flor de Caña

28 Febbraio 2025

Flor de Caña’s Sustainable Cocktail Challenge brought together more than 18 mixologists from countries like Mexico, United States, Costa Rica, United Kingdom, France, Spain, and Japan.

GRANADA, Nicaragua, Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Following an exciting show of talent and creativity during the Global Final of the 4th edition of the Sustainable Cocktail Challenge, Jez Carreon from Employees Only Bar in Singapore was crowned as the “World’s Most Sustainable Bartender by Flor de Caña” after competing with 18 top mixologists from around the world.

The Global Final took place on February 27th at the spectacular and exotic natural scenario offered by the tropical volcanic islands of Granada in Nicaragua, bringing together the world’s most renowned bartenders to demonstrate their expertise in crafting delicious and sustainable cocktails using Flor de Caña rum.

Jez took the competition’s top spot by impressing the judges with his passion and skills to create sustainable cocktails. The winning cocktail, called “Nicaragua is Calling”, has a minimum waste approach and was made with local Singaporean ingredients like corn, coconut and pineapple, Flor de Caña 12 Year Rum and was served in sustainable jicara cup and a biodegradable coaster made from the cocktail’s leftovers.

“I feel amazing. What once seemed like a distant dream, something I never thought possible, has now become a reality. This is truly a career-defining moment. I’ve made my loved ones proud, and now I can finally say: I am the best in the world at something,” said Jez after winning the competition.

Andrea Pagliarini from Paradiso Bar in Spain took the competition’s second spot and Simone Sacco from Piano35 Ristorante Bar in Italy the third spot.

The panel of judges was comprised of industry experts Danil Nevsky (2nd of the Bar World 100), Patrick Pistolesi (Founder of Drink Kong Master), Gina Barbachano (Hanky Panky Manager – World’s 50 Best Bars) and Marcus Voglrieder (Corporate Beverage Director @ Nobu Restaurant Group), who evaluated the cocktails based on taste, aroma, appearance and their story and presentation, as well as creativity and adherence to sustainable practices.

Over 30 countries participate in the Sustainable Cocktail Challenge, which is a celebration of Flor de Caña’s historic commitment to sustainability and its way of sharing and promoting these values with the global bartender community. In addition to being the world’s first Carbon Neutral and Fair Trade certified rum, it is distilled using 100% renewable energy, it captures all CO2 emissions generated during fermentation and has also planted over one million trees since 2005.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2630602/Sustainable_cocktail_challenge.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jez-carreon-from-singapore-crowned-as-the-worlds-most-sustainable-bartender-by-flor-de-cana-302388744.html

