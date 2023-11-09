app-menu Social mobile

JIGOO Introduces Mattress Vacuum T600, a Dust Mite Terminator with Pleasant Fragrance

Novembre 9, 2023

The T600 leaves the bedding and mattress a delightful smell, all while efficiently eliminating hidden mites and germs.

BERLIN, Nov. 9, 2023/PRNewswire/ — JIGOO, a brand that has made its mark in the realm of anti-mite appliances, is proud to announce its latest release, the T600. Building on the strengths of its prior products – robust power, strong suction, vigorous patting, hot air dehumidifying, and efficient UV lights – T600 introduces a fresh innovation with its aromatic mite removal system and separate dual cup design, achieving a remarkable 99.99% eradication of dust mites and bacteria.

For its initial launch and the upcoming Black Friday sale, this innovative model is being offered at a significantly discounted price, available on the US, Germany, Italy, Spain, and France sites of Amazon, Geekbuying, Geekmaxi.com, Geekmall.com, Geekbuying.pl, and jigoolife.com. Moreover, every single purchase is backed by a warranty of over a year, along with a hassle-free return and refund policy.

 

The T600 attains its remarkable 99.99% mite removal effectiveness through the following enhancements:

About JIGOO

JIGOO is a brand dedicated to promoting a better living for all families with their smart and stylish home products. Their anti-mite and anti-dust appliances have elevated the quality of home living experiences for numerous households. For more information, feel free to contact support@jigoolife.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2271862/JIGOO_T600.jpg?p=medium600

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jigoo-introduces-mattress-vacuum-t600-a-dust-mite-terminator-with-pleasant-fragrance-301983229.html

