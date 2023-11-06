app-menu Social mobile

JIGOO Unveils P300: An Ultimate Grooming Vacuum for Pets to Enjoy a Salon-Like Experience at Home

Novembre 6, 2023

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — JIGOO, a brand renowned for its achievements in the smart anti-mite field, today presents its latest innovative product – the P300. It’s an all-in-one pet grooming vacuum kit crafted for pet enthusiasts, empowering them to get rid of the frustration of dealing with floating and scattered pet hair on the floor, offering a clean and tidy grooming experience for their feline and canine friends.

Members of JIGOO product development team have stated that the introduction of the P300 is geared towards the following key enhancements:

To mark the initial release of this innovative product, the JIGOO team is offering a preferential price on amazon US and EU, Geekbuying.com, Geekmaxi.com, Geekbuying.pl and jigoolife.com, all coming with a warranty of at least one year and fair refund and return policies. Additionally, they’re preparing for Black Friday with more generous discounts, in line with the brand’s commitment to affordability.

About JIGOO

JIGOO is a brand dedicated to promoting a better living for all families with their smart and stylish home products. Their anti-mite and anti-dust appliances have elevated the quality of home living experiences for numerous households, search JIGOO S300 Pro and J300 for more information.

Website: https://jigoolife.com/ 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2265709/P300_Pet_Vacuum.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jigoo-unveils-p300-an-ultimate-grooming-vacuum-for-pets-to-enjoy-a-salon-like-experience-at-home-301977661.html

