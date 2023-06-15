app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

JinenU Solar debuts at Intersolar Europe: Innovative module customization model grabs everyone’s attention – Shine in Europe

Giugno 15, 2023

MUNICH, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On June 14, Intersolar Europe 2023 kicked off at the Exhibition Center in Munich, Germany. As a powerful OEM｜ODM service provider, JinenU Solar’s customized service model was recognized by domestic customers and then favored by global customers, proving once again the vitality of the OEM｜ODM model.

Intersolar Europe 2023 is a window to connect with customers around the world. This time, JinenU Solar made its debut in the European market with N-type TOPCon modules, P-type all-black modules, bifacial modules and other high-efficiency products. According to the customized demand, JinenU Solar can meet the customization of raw materials from cell, glass, backsheet to frame, etc., and produce 400w to 670w high-efficiency PV modules, covering application scenarios from large ground power plants, household roofs, industrial and commercial roofs to surface floating power plants, etc. JinenU Solar matches the needs of customers in all aspects and creates customized service solutions for each customer attentively.

JinenU Solar currently has 10GW of module capacity in production, and can customize high-efficiency PERC and TOPCon modules. In 2023, six new bases are to be built, and the capacity will reach 20GW by the end of this year. All nine bases will be put into operation in the first half of 2024, with a capacity of 30GW. Committed to the “Carbon Peaking and Carbon Neutrality” goals, to the PV industry and to the global PV enterprises, JinenU Solar serves the whole industry and customizes for the whole world to realize the beautiful vision of “Make Solar Installed Worldwide “.

 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2102852/A3_420.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2102853/2.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jinenu-solar-debuts-at-intersolar-europe-innovative-module-customization-model-grabs-everyones-attention—shine-in-europe-301852057.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Jackery collabora con WWF per il programma di ripopolamento del furetto dai piedi neri

FREMONT, California, 15 giugno 2023/PRNewswire/ — Jackery, leader globale di soluzioni innovativ…

GCL TECH Showcases FBR Granular Silicon at Intersolar Europe 2023, Highlighting a Solution that Helps Decarbonize Solar Production

– MUNICH, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — GCL TECH (03800.HK), the world-leading R&D-focused a…

REVEAL GENOMICS® ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS FOR HER2DX® IN MEDSIR’S PHERGAIN TRIAL

BARCELONA, Spain, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — REVEAL GENOMICS, S.L., a Barcelona-based biotech …

Arriva la prima edizione di ARREDA MAISON

(Adnkronos) – Dal 31 ottobre al 5 novembre è Fiera del design e soluzioni d’arredo Gravina di Pug…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl