JinenU Solar Impressed the Intersolar Europe 2024 by Unique Customization Services

20 Giugno 2024

– MUNICH, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On June 19th, JinenU Solar, a global leader focusing on solar module customization, makes appearance at Intersolar Europe 2024. Focusing on OEM/ODM services, JinenU has perfectly demonstrated its innovative strength and thus become the focus of attention.

For the Distributed Solar PV(DSPV) systems in European market, JinenU brings highly efficient solar modules ranging from 400W to more than 710W to meet diversified demand, which attracts a large number of customers who are looking for reliable customization solutions.

JinenU’s positioning is professional and dedicated to customization, making it distinctive and differentiated in the whole PV industry. This June, JinenU has completed the planning of 20GW in 6 production bases, which fully demonstrates its strength and capability.

In addition, JinenU has professional technical teams and new generation of production equipment. It can quickly and flexibly respond to customers’ needs, reduce customers’ production costs and risks, and to ensure on-time and high-quality delivery.

During the exhibition, JinenU not only demonstrates the unique advantages of customization services, but also conveyed its firm confidence in the future of PV industry.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2443614/image.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jinenu-solar-impressed-the-intersolar-europe-2024-by-unique-customization-services-302177847.html

