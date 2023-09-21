app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Join 2D Fighting Game MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA 2nd Anniversary

Settembre 21, 2023

– TOKYO, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Project LUMINA (NotesCo., Ltd., Aniplex Inc., Lasengle Inc.) will celebrate the second anniversary of the 2D fighting game “MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA” on Steam® and Nintendo Switch. The campaign will be held on Steam® and Nintendo Switch.

Please take this opportunity to purchase a copy.

*Excluding some sale-exempt regions

Official websitehttps://meltyblood.typelumina.com/en/Imagehttps://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1OIZP9n7IhKMeu9HSU9-wXjor97l__mfx?usp=sharing

Sale Period

– Steam®   September 20, 2023, 10:00 ~ October 4, 2023, 10:00  *Times are PDT.

– Nintendo Switch™   September 20, 2023, 00:00 ~ October 4, 2023, 23:59  *Times are PDT for North America, CEST for Europe, HKT for Hong Kong, KST for Korea, JST for Japan.

[“MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA” Overview]

Copyright ©TYPE-MOON / Project LUMINAOfficial website https://meltyblood.typelumina.com/en/Official Twitter https://twitter.com/MB_LUMINA

*”PlayStation” is a registered trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.*Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo.*Microsoft, the Xbox Sphere mark, and Xbox One are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies.

（C）2022 Valve Corporation. Steam and the Steam logo are trademarks and registered trademarks of Valve Corporation of the United States and/or other countries.

About Lasengle Inc.

Company Name: Lasengle Inc.Location 3-6-28 Aobadai, Meguro-ku, Tokyo 153-0042, JapanPresident and Representative Director: Yoshinori OnoEstablishment: December 2021Capital: 10,000,000 yenShareholders: Aniplex Corporation 100%

*Please do not alter the images in this press release.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2208115/Join_2D_Fighting_Game_MELTY_BLOOD_TYPE_LUMINA_2nd_Anniversary.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/join-2d-fighting-game-melty-blood-type-lumina-2nd-anniversary-301932787.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Al via da oggi il nuovo bando di partecipazione alla seconda edizione del Premio Film Impresa di Unindustria

(Roma, 21 settembre 2023) – Entro il 31 gennaio 2024 è possibile presentare le opere che dovranno…

Pets on Paradise raddoppia con una seconda sede a Pomezia

(Pomezia, 21 settembre 2023) – Grande partecipazione all’apertura della seconda sede di Pets on P…

H2 MEET 2023 Wraps Up with Remarkable Milestones as a Global Hydrogen Industry Hub

– GOYANG, South Korea, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ‘H2 MEET 2023,’ the premier global hydroge…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl