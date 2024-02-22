Join Auden at MWC 2024: Fostering an Open, Sustainable Future of 6G Networks

Febbraio 22, 2024

Antenna expert to demo state-of-the-art high-frequency millimeter wave antenna technology already used by major telecoms providers, along with solution for advancing signal coverage capabilities in FR2 & FR3

TAIPEI, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Auden Group, an industry-leading antenna and connectivity solutions provider, is announcing it will attend MWC 2024 (Booth #5J64, February 26-29, Barcelona) and hold live demos on-site of its most advanced millimeter wave (mmWave) antenna technologies, along with showcasing new solutions supporting openness, interoperability, and sustainability of high-speed networks.

Join Auden at Hall 5 Booth #5J64 at MWC 2024 to experience state-of-the-art Beyond 5G antenna technologies.

Auden has a proven history of developing antenna technologies that play a significant role in various aspects of Beyond 5G (B5G) non-terrestrial networks (NTN) — covering low-earth orbit satellites (LEO), 5G private networks, connected vehicles (V2X), direct to cell, and maritime communications. At MWC 2024, the brand is demonstrating how its leading-edge technological capabilities are unleashing new possibilities for the connectivity and telecommunications industries on the journey to 6G.

Key highlights at Auden’s booth include:

Please visit MWC Hall 5 Booth #5J64 for more info or stay tuned for full details unveiled on February 26.

Follow Auden on social media: https://www.linkedin.com/company/auden-techno-corp/

About Auden Group

Established in 1981, Auden Group is a leading provider of connectivity solutions based in Taiwan. Continuously striving to advance the connectivity industry worldwide, the company provides comprehensive technical and service support in the wireless communication market, spanning antenna design & manufacturing, system-level integration, wireless product testing, laboratory & security, and green energy. Recently, Auden was recognized on the Forbes “Best Under a Billion 2023” list for its achievements that have moved the connectivity and telecommunications industries forward.

For more information, please visit: https://www.auden.com.tw/en/about-us-en/

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2344428/2024MWC_Auden.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/join-auden-at-mwc-2024-fostering-an-open-sustainable-future-of-6g-networks-302068223.html