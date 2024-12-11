Jolywood Solar Honored as “Top PV Brand Germany 2024” at Solar Solutions Düsseldorf

11 Dicembre 2024

SHANGHAI, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — From November 27 to 28, Jolywood Solar showcased its cutting-edge Full-Black Windproof Modules and NIWA modules at the Solar Solutions Düsseldorf. The exceptional quality of its products attracted numerous professional attendees to its booth, highlighting Jolywood Solar’s commitment to innovation and excellence. During the exhibition, Jolywood Solar was honored with the prestigious “Top PV Brand Germany 2024” award from EUPD Research, further affirming its strong reputation and influence in the German solar market.

EUPD Research: A Benchmark in Solar Excellence

EUPD Research, a globally recognized authority in the photovoltaic and energy storage sectors, boasts over 23 years of market research expertise. Its “Top Brand” awards are revered as industry benchmarks, derived from extensive surveys, genuine market feedback, and in-depth analysis. The evaluation process encompasses several criteria, including brand influence, market installation volume, and customer satisfaction. As a result, this recognition serves as a testament to Jolywood Solar’s leadership and reputation in the German market.

Germany: A Critical Market for Solar Growth

Germany remains a pivotal market for the global solar industry, consistently adding over 1 GW of new solar PV capacity each month since March 2023. This growth reflects the stringent quality expectations of German customers, particularly in terms of module efficiency and reliability. Jolywood Solar’s NIWA modules, crafted with a blend of aesthetic elegance and exceptional durability, have been instrumental in enhancing the competitiveness of the brand’s offerings. These modules are designed to meet the most demanding performance requirements, ensuring customer satisfaction.

Innovative Products Tailored to Market Needs

The Full-Black Windproof Modules, a standout at the exhibition, builds upon the hallmark “Triple Low, Quadruple Resistance” features—low temperature coefficient, low operating temperature, low hot-spot temperature, and resistance to hurricane, snowstorm, hail, and burst. Its sleek, all-black aesthetic aligns with diverse architectural and application scenarios, meeting both performance and visual design standards. This innovation underscores Jolywood Solar’s commitment to addressing evolving customer demands while maintaining superior product reliability.

Driving Solar Innovation Forward

The recognition as a “Top PV Brand” reflects the German market’s endorsement of Jolywood Solar’s dedication to technological advancement and relentless pursuit of quality. It is a clear affirmation of the company’s influence, customer satisfaction, and stellar reputation in the region.

Looking ahead, Jolywood Solar remains steadfast in its mission of “Same Sunshine, More Value”. By prioritizing market and customer needs, the company is committed to advancing photovoltaic innovation and delivering superior solar solutions. As a leading force in the renewable energy sector, Jolywood Solar aims to contribute significantly to the global transition toward green energy, fostering a sustainable future for all.

Jolywood Solar, the world’s leading manufacturer of n-type high-efficiency modules, continues to set the standard for excellence in the solar industry. For more information about Jolywood Solar and its innovative photovoltaic solutions, please visit www.jolywood.cn.

