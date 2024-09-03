JU88000: Successful Delivery and Assembly in France

3 Settembre 2024

BELLIGNAT, France, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, the two-platen Haitian Jupiter 88000, a superlative injection molding machine, was officially delivered to France. After the handover ceremony in October 2023 in Ningbo, China, the machine successfully arrived in France in August 2024 after months of careful planning and international logistics and was smoothly installed and commissioned at the Belli factory.

The Haitian JU88000 is the result of the know-how and hard work of Haitian engineers at every stage of development, from design to production. With its impressive clamping force of 88,000 kN and an injection capacity of 134,000 cubic centimeters, it sets a new record in the injection molding machine industry and marks a significant breakthrough in injection technology in large-scale machine manufacturing.

The massive transportation operation included 17 trucks delivering the machine and peripherals parts weighing a total of 800 tons. It is also the first time that such a large-scale machine has been shipped from China to a European industrialized country, significantly enhancing China’s competitiveness in high-end markets and marking a new milestone for Haitian manufacturing on a global scale.

The Haitian team faced the challenges of transporting equipment over long distances and with high weight through different countries and made tremendous efforts to ensure the safe and smooth arrival of this “giant”. The transportation required a tailor-made sea freight plan and careful planning and execution of every detail of the cross-border transport.

Upon arrival in France, Haitian’s technical team from Germany, Serbia, China and SAS Haitian France immediately began the intensive assembly and commissioning work. From disassembly to assembly and installation, every step was carried out with the utmost care and precision.

With 9 engineers working continuously for 5 weeks, the Haitian JU88000 was successfully installed and is now ready for operation at the Belli plant of Nurieux (01 FRANCE) increasing his capacity to produce packaging, houseware and garden/house environment goods. Throughout the process, the Haitian team was in close contact and collaboration with the French customer to share this important moment of delivery.

The successful installation and delivery of the Haitian JU88000 injection molding machine to France not only represents a major breakthrough for Haitian in the injection molding machine industry, but also provides valuable technical experience for the global plastics processing sector.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2494338/20240727_WA0000.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ju88000-successful-delivery-and-assembly-in-france-302236161.html