JULIEN’S “PLAYED, WORN & TORN AUCTION” RETURNS TO MUSIC CITY WITH LEGENDARY AUCTION NOVEMBER 20-21, 2024

18 Novembre 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Julien’s Auctions is proud to announce the return of “Played, Worn & Torn Auction”, the industry’s premier music memorabilia event, on November 20-21 at the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum in Nashville, TN. Over 800 iconic items from music history will be featured in this two-day live and online auction.

Julien’s Auctions continues its tradition of supporting the music community through exclusive charitable collections, such as the Music Health Alliance’s “Lyrics for a Cause,” featuring signed lyrics by Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, and more (each estimate: $600–$800).

For more information, visit juliensauctions.com.

Press Contact: Mozell Miley-Bailey | (646) 653-3105 | mozell@homagepr.com

Video – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KL9Iny48P7g Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2510514/5033066/Juliens_Horizontal_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/juliens-played-worn–torn-auction-returns-to-music-city-with-legendary-auction-november-20-21-2024-302308792.html

