JULIEN’S “PLAYED, WORN & TORN AUCTION” RETURNS TO MUSIC CITY WITH LEGENDARY AUCTION NOVEMBER 20-21, 2024

18 Novembre 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Julien’s Auctions is proud to announce the return of “Played, Worn & Torn Auction”, the industry’s premier music memorabilia event, on November 20-21 at the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum in Nashville, TN. Over 800 iconic items from music history will be featured in this two-day live and online auction.

Highlighting the Auction

Other Featured Items

Julien’s Auctions continues its tradition of supporting the music community through exclusive charitable collections, such as the Music Health Alliance’s “Lyrics for a Cause,” featuring signed lyrics by Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, and more (each estimate: $600–$800).

Auction Details

For more information, visit juliensauctions.com.

Press Contact: Mozell Miley-Bailey | (646) 653-3105 | mozell@homagepr.com

Video – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KL9Iny48P7g Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2510514/5033066/Juliens_Horizontal_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/juliens-played-worn–torn-auction-returns-to-music-city-with-legendary-auction-november-20-21-2024-302308792.html