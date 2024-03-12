JULIUS MEINL LAUNCHES ‘I DO IT MEINL WAY’ CAMPAIGN TO CELEBRATE LIFE’S LITTLE MOMENTS

Marzo 12, 2024

VIENNA, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Premium Viennese coffee brand, Julius Meinl, has launched a campaign encouraging people to find joy in life’s simple pleasures.

The campaign, ‘I do it Meinl way’, celebrates the little moments that make up people’s lives through the superior taste and quality of Julius Meinl coffee, reminding us not to get caught up in life’s constant distractions, from emails and texts to news alerts and appointments. It takes inspiration from Vienna’s coffeehouse culture which encourages coffee drinkers to embrace small, meaningful moments.

Founded in 1862, Julius Meinl is one of the world’s oldest coffee roasters and is the preferred supplier of Vienna’s leading coffeehouses. Dedication to quality has been a trademark for five generations resulting in the unrivalled aromas and flavours that the brand is internationally renowned for. Described as ‘an indulgent escape from the mundane’, each sip of Julius Meinl coffee is a testament to over 160 years of craftmanship, allowing a moment of blissful solitude or shared joy with loved ones wherever you are. This reinforces the campaign’s unique concept that ‘life is a mosaic of special little moments and enjoying them is what matters most.’

Through embracing the ‘Meinl’ way, where time is treasured and simple pleasures are savoured, the campaign recreates the charming Vienna coffeehouse experience. The concept captures the dedication of Julius Meinl’s hotel, café, and restaurant partners to crafting delicious, memorable coffee moments, whilst inviting everyday coffee afficionados to be more present.

Maintaining the much-loved heritage of the brand, the campaign’s creative has been produced in collaboration with advertising agency, Obscura. It reimagines Julius Meinl’s long-standing concept, ‘more than a moment’, offering a modern interpretation.

Combining tradition with innovation, Julius Meinl is the global ambassador of Vienna’s coffeehouse culture, representing impeccable service, creative expression, and an appreciation of premium quality. This is reflected in the campaign assets featuring some of the city’s most iconic locations, including Café Sperl, Altbau apartments, and the beautiful skyline with view of Stephansdom (Saint Stephen’s Cathedral). The campaign captures six stories, celebrating togetherness and connecting younger audiences to coffeehouse culture.

Christina Meinl, fifth-generation family member, comments: “We take great pride in delivering ‘delicious, memorable coffee moments’ for the benefit of our loyal HoReCa partners, their guests, and those who appreciate premium quality coffee at home.

“Our new campaign redefines people’s perspective of drinking coffee, demonstrating that it’s not just something we do to relax or reflect, it’s also a vibrant celebration of life itself. Enjoying a good cup of coffee is about engaging all the senses to encourage people to live in the moment. Whether it’s catching up with friends or some ‘me’ time, we want to inspire people to embrace the small moments that carry true meaning and make up the mosaic of our lives.”

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Julius Meinl: Founded in 1862, Julius Meinl is one of the oldest coffee roasters in the world and an iconic Vienna coffee house brand. Dedication to quality has been a family trademark for five generations. With 160 years of experience in sourcing, blending and roasting, Meinl is a preferred coffee supplier for Vienna’s leading coffeehouses. Today Meinl coffees and teas help create meaningful moments for customers and consumers across the globe, and are sold in over 50,000 hotels, coffee houses and restaurants in 70 countries, plus a growing number of retail outlets.

