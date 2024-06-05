K11 ECOAST Wins “Mixed-Use Development of the Year-China” at Real Estate Asia Awards 2024

5 Giugno 2024

(Adnkronos) – SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 June 2024 – On June 4th, Shenzhen’s first Art and Cultural District by the Sea—K11 ECOAST—was awarded the “Mixed-Use Development of the Year-China” at the Real Estate Asia Awards 2024 for its breakthrough innovations in sustainable development, cultural arts promotion, and integration of culture and commerce. This recognition follows several other prestigious awards such as the OPAL London Outstanding Property Award – Property Development Project of the Year and Property Development Platinum Award, the Asian Design Awards Gold and Silver Awards, and the AMP American Architecture Master Prize – Building Design Award, further solidifying its international reputation.

The “Real Estate Asia Award” is a prestigious industry accolade that honours pioneers in architectural innovation, sustainability, and community impact. K11 ECOAST distinguished itself among numerous entries from various countries and regions in Asia, acknowledging its pioneering concept of integrating culture with commerce, and setting new standards in sustainability and the circular economy.

Named “ECOAST” to honour its commitment to green development and coastal resource conservation, K11 ECOAST is dedicated to embedding a sustainable circular lifestyle within this coastal cultural and arts district. Currently, K11 ECOAST stands as the largest cluster of LEED Platinum pre-certified buildings in the Greater Bay Area. All three buildings have achieved the highest LEED Platinum pre-certification and WELL Building Standard™ pre-certification. Additionally, K11 HACC has received SITES Gold pre-certification.

The design of K11 ECOAST incorporates the “sponge city” concept, where its drainage system and extensive greenery function like a sponge, absorbing and permeating rainwater. The project prioritized the use of 100% local species to enhance biodiversity. Furthermore, to promote a circular economy, a portion of the façade features 100% recycled glass and metal panels.

As K11 Group’s first flagship project in the Chinese mainland, K11 ECOAST transforms the combination of culture and retail into a compelling and functional commercial space. This transformation is enriched through collaborations with globally renowned architects and artists such as British architectural master Sir David Chipperfield, the Office for Metropolitan Architecture (OMA) from the Netherlands, and one of Japan’s best-known contemporary architects, Sou Fujimoto. These collaborations harness creativity to transform people’s lifestyles, positioning the project as a significant cultural hub and landmark in the Greater Bay Area, and attracting visitors and art lovers from around the world.

With a total GFA of 228,500 square meters, K11 ECOAST Art and Culture District by the Sea upholds the K11 brand’s core values of “Art, People, Nature.” Encompassing cultural retail landmark K11 ECOAST, multi-purpose art space K11 HACC, the next-generation workspace K11 ATELIER, and the Promenade, it continuously blends art, commerce, and sustainable circular living, infusing green and environmentally friendly concepts into the district through the power of creativity, culture, and innovation.

About K11 Group

K11 Group is a global cultural brand founded in 2008 by renowned entrepreneur Adrian Cheng. The company’s unique and original business model, “Cultural Commerce”, blends culture, art, and commerce to create an ecosystem that caters to all walks of life. Based in Hong Kong, the Group has established a significant presence in Greater China. Upholding its core values of Art, People, and Nature, the Group aims to democratise art, incubate cultural talents, advocate sustainable development, and create a global identity for Chinese millennials. In addition to its groundbreaking multi-development project in Hong Kong, Victoria Dockside, K11 Art and Cultural District, the Group operates a wide range of businesses, including retail, workplace, hospitality, and luxury residence.

About K11 ECOAST K11 ECOAST Art and Cultural District by the Sea is the Group's first flagship project in the Chinese Mainland, located in Prince Bay, Nanshan, Shenzhen. The one-of-a-kind commercial complex worth RMB10 billion spans a total GFA of 228,500 m2.